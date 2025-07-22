Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Hails From Amritsar, Starred In TV Commercials Before Her Big Break!
Saiyaara
Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, released on 18th July 2025 under YRF and became a massive box office hit.
Birth Details
Aneet Padda was born on 14th October 2002 in Amritsar, Punjab.
Educational Background
She did her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School and pursued a Humanities degree at Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College and she still follows the JMC Students’ Council on Instagram.
Acting Debut
Aneet made her debut in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, where she acted alongside Kajol, directed by Revathi.
TV Commercials
She has also starred in several popular TV commercials for renowned brands, including the iconic Dairy Milk Silk, showcasing her versatility and screen presence.
Breakthrough Series
According to YRF’s official website, In 2024, she gained appreciation for her performance in the streaming series Big Girls Don’t Cry, establishing her as a rising star.
Box Office Records
Saiyaara opened to a record-breaking Rs 107.25 crore in India in just 4 days of its release, making it one of the biggest romantic debuts.
Bollywood's New Crush
With her charm and acting talent, Aneet Padda has quickly become the new national crush, earning praise from various celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.
