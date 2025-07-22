Advertisement
Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Hails From Amritsar, Starred In TV Commercials Before Her Big Break!
Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Hails From Amritsar, Starred In TV Commercials Before Her Big Break!

Saiyaara is a 2025 romantic drama produced by Yash Raj Films, directed by Mohit Suri, starring debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The film tells a heartfelt love story set against a vibrant backdrop, blending soulful music and intense emotions. Upon its release on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara became a major box office hit, receiving praise for its fresh cast, compelling narrative, and melodious soundtrack, quickly capturing the hearts of audiences both in India and internationally.
Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Saiyaara

Saiyaara

Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, released on 18th July 2025 under YRF and became a massive box office hit.

Birth Details

Birth Details

Aneet Padda was born on 14th October 2002 in Amritsar, Punjab.

Educational Background

Educational Background

She did her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School and pursued a Humanities degree at Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College and she still follows the JMC Students’ Council on Instagram.

Acting Debut

Acting Debut

Aneet made her debut in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, where she acted alongside Kajol, directed by Revathi.

TV Commercials

TV Commercials

She has also starred in several popular TV commercials for renowned brands, including the iconic Dairy Milk Silk, showcasing her versatility and screen presence.

Breakthrough Series

Breakthrough Series

According to YRF’s official website, In 2024, she gained appreciation for her performance in the streaming series Big Girls Don’t Cry, establishing her as a rising star.

Box Office Records

Box Office Records

Saiyaara opened to a record-breaking Rs 107.25 crore in India in just 4 days of its release, making it one of the biggest romantic debuts.

Bollywood's New Crush

Bollywood's New Crush

With her charm and acting talent, Aneet Padda has quickly become the new national crush, earning praise from various celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.

Image Credit

Image Credit

(All Images: Instagra,/YouTube Still)

