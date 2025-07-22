photoDetails

english

2935253

Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Hails From Amritsar, Starred In TV Commercials Before Her Big Break!

Saiyaara is a 2025 romantic drama produced by Yash Raj Films, directed by Mohit Suri, starring debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The film tells a heartfelt love story set against a vibrant backdrop, blending soulful music and intense emotions. Upon its release on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara became a major box office hit, receiving praise for its fresh cast, compelling narrative, and melodious soundtrack, quickly capturing the hearts of audiences both in India and internationally.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-saiyaara-actress-aneet-padda-hails-from-amritsar-starred-in-tv-commercials-before-her-big-break-2935277

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 04:29 PM IST

Saiyaara 1 / 9 Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, released on 18th July 2025 under YRF and became a massive box office hit. Follow Us

Birth Details 2 / 9 Aneet Padda was born on 14th October 2002 in Amritsar, Punjab. Follow Us

Educational Background 3 / 9 She did her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School and pursued a Humanities degree at Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College and she still follows the JMC Students’ Council on Instagram. Follow Us

Acting Debut 4 / 9 Aneet made her debut in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, where she acted alongside Kajol, directed by Revathi. Follow Us

TV Commercials 5 / 9 She has also starred in several popular TV commercials for renowned brands, including the iconic Dairy Milk Silk, showcasing her versatility and screen presence. Follow Us

Breakthrough Series 6 / 9 According to YRF’s official website, In 2024, she gained appreciation for her performance in the streaming series Big Girls Don’t Cry, establishing her as a rising star. Follow Us

Box Office Records 7 / 9 Saiyaara opened to a record-breaking Rs 107.25 crore in India in just 4 days of its release, making it one of the biggest romantic debuts. Follow Us