Meet Sam Merchant: Model-Turned Businessman Rumoured To Be Dating Dhadak 2 Actress Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri made headlines as the Dhadak 2 actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, but not alone. She was accompanied by none other than her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, who came to see her off. He was seen dropping her in his sleek blue Porsche. In the now-viral video, Sam is also seen helping the actress with her luggage. The two were then spotted exchanging smiles and bidding goodbye to each other.

(All Images: @sam__merchant, @Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)