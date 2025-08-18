Meet Sam Merchant: Model-Turned Businessman Rumoured To Be Dating Dhadak 2 Actress Triptii Dimri
Tripti Dimri is rumored to be dating businessman Sam Merchant. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport, Here's all you need to know about model-turned-businessman.
Meet Sam Merchant
Sam Merchant, a model-turned-businessman, is making headlines for his rumored relationship with Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri. Recently, the duo's airport spotting have gone viral on social media, fueling speculation about their budding romance.
Sam Merchant - Triptii Dimri's UNSEEN Photos
An old post by Sam Merchant is going viral on social media, revealing that he and Tripti Dimri have known each other for quite some time. The post has added fuel to the rumors surrounding their relationship.
Sam Merchant's Venture
Sam Merchant is the founder of Casa Waters, a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa, a venue for weddings, events, and festivals. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, he is also a travel vlogger.
Actor Turned Entrepreneur
Sam Merchant, an actor-turned-entrepreneur, first gained recognition by winning the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. He later left modeling behind to build a successful business in Goa.
Sam Merchant Industry Friends
Sam Merchant frequently hangs out with several Bollywood stars and has shared photos with celebrities like Elnaaz Norouzi, Disha Patani and Natasa Stankovic, among others.
Triptii Dimri - Sam Merchant's Viral Selfies
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant’s frequent viral spottings, from glam wedding appearances to casual airport diaries, have fueled buzz about the duo's dating rumours.
Airport Spotting
Triptii Dimri made headlines as the Dhadak 2 actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, but not alone. She was accompanied by none other than her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, who came to see her off. He was seen dropping her in his sleek blue Porsche. In the now-viral video, Sam is also seen helping the actress with her luggage. The two were then spotted exchanging smiles and bidding goodbye to each other.
(All Images: @sam__merchant, @Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)
