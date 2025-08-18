Advertisement
Meet Sam Merchant: Model-Turned Businessman Rumoured To Be Dating Dhadak 2 Actress Triptii Dimri
Meet Sam Merchant: Model-Turned Businessman Rumoured To Be Dating Dhadak 2 Actress Triptii Dimri

Tripti Dimri is rumored to be dating businessman Sam Merchant. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport, Here's all you need to know about model-turned-businessman. 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Meet Sam Merchant

Meet Sam Merchant

Sam Merchant, a model-turned-businessman, is making headlines for his rumored relationship with Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri. Recently, the duo's airport spotting have gone viral on social media, fueling speculation about their budding romance.

Sam Merchant - Triptii Dimri's UNSEEN Photos

Sam Merchant - Triptii Dimri's UNSEEN Photos

An old post by Sam Merchant is going viral on social media, revealing that he and Tripti Dimri have known each other for quite some time. The post has added fuel to the rumors surrounding their relationship.

Sam Merchant's Venture

Sam Merchant's Venture

Sam Merchant is the founder of Casa Waters, a luxury VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa, a venue for weddings, events, and festivals. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, he is also a travel vlogger.

Actor Turned Entrepreneur

Actor Turned Entrepreneur

Sam Merchant, an actor-turned-entrepreneur, first gained recognition by winning the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. He later left modeling behind to build a successful business in Goa.

Sam Merchant Industry Friends

Sam Merchant Industry Friends

Sam Merchant frequently hangs out with several Bollywood stars and has shared photos with celebrities like Elnaaz Norouzi, Disha Patani and Natasa Stankovic, among others.

Triptii Dimri - Sam Merchant's Viral Selfies

Triptii Dimri - Sam Merchant's Viral Selfies

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant’s frequent viral spottings, from glam wedding appearances to casual airport diaries, have fueled buzz about the duo's dating rumours.

 

Airport Spotting

Airport Spotting

Triptii Dimri made headlines as the Dhadak 2 actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, but not alone. She was accompanied by none other than her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, who came to see her off. He was seen dropping her in his sleek blue Porsche. In the now-viral video, Sam is also seen helping the actress with her luggage. The two were then spotted exchanging smiles and bidding goodbye to each other.

(All Images: @sam__merchant, @Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

