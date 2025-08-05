Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2941406https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-sassy-sultry-model-actress-gizele-thakral-from-salman-khans-bigg-boss-9-to-mohanlals-bigg-boss-malayalam-season-7-unseen-pics-bollywood-surprising-transformation-2941406
NewsPhotosMeet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9 To Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 - Unseen Pics, Bollywood & Surprising Transformation
photoDetails

Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9 To Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 - Unseen Pics, Bollywood & Surprising Transformation

Meet Gizele Thakral: While fans eagerly waited for the contestants entering the house, it was Gizele Thakral’s entry as the 12th contestant that stole the most attention.

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral

1/7
Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral

Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has kickstarted and there is enough buzz around the show. Mohanlal-hosted reality show began from August 3 with superstar Mohanlal as the host. While fans eagerly waited for the contestants entering the house, it was Gizele Thakral’s entry as the 12th contestant that stole the most attention.

Follow Us

Who Is Gizele Thakral?

2/7
Who Is Gizele Thakral?

Gizele hails from Rajasthan and began modelling quite early at 14, reportedly. From winning beauty pageants and won titles like Miss Rajasthan, Miss Best Body and Miss Potential - she got into TV and participated in the adventure reality show Survivor India in 2012. A year later, she also appeared on Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

Follow Us

Gizele Thakral Massive Transformation

3/7
Gizele Thakral Massive Transformation

Over the years, Gizele has undergone massive transformation when it comes to her looks. From her make-up style, way of dressing and hourglass figure - Gizele looks sassy in her new avatar. 

Follow Us

Gizele Thakral's Entrepreneurship

4/7
Gizele Thakral's Entrepreneurship

Gizele Thakral's entrepreneurial journey began a few years ago in Kerala. Gizele founded a fisheries enterprise focused on ethically sourced, high-quality goods, working closely with local fishermen and integrating modern practices that ensure both ecological responsibility and global standards.

Speaking about her business Gizele said, “Venturing into fisheries wasn’t planned, but the more I learned about the people, the ecosystem, and the potential, the more committed I became to making it work—not just for me, but for the community I work with.” Today, her fisheries venture is gaining traction in international markets for its quality and ethical practices, positioning Gizele not only as a successful entrepreneur but as a changemaker in a space not commonly explored by celebrities.

Follow Us

Gizele Thakral's Social Media Presence

5/7
Gizele Thakral's Social Media Presence

She is an avid social media user on the social media platform. She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Follow Us

Gizele Thakral’s Global Projects

6/7
Gizele Thakral’s Global Projects

Gizele went global, collaborating with international music artists like rapper Rick Ross. She was also seen at Paris, London and Milan Fashion Weeks, as per News18.

Follow Us

Gizele Thakral's Bigg Boss 9 Journey

7/7
Gizele Thakral's Bigg Boss 9 Journey

She was seen in Bigg Boss Season 9 hosted by Salman Khan in 2015. She shot to fame with her brief journey on the show. She then made her Bollywood debut in adult comedy films like Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Mastizaade, and also featured in Escobar.

Follow Us
Gizele ThakralGizele Thakral hot picswho is Gizele Thakralmeet actressEntertainmentbigg boss malayalam season 7MohanlalBigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestantsBigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 confirmed contestants
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs ENG Test Series: Australia On Top, India Jump To Third; England Slip To...
camera icon7
title
India vs England
All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
HCL
Meet India’s Highest-Paid IT CEOs: No.1 Earns Rs 94,60,00,000 — And He’s Not From TCS Or Infosys, But This Uttar Pradesh Based Tech Giant
camera icon9
title
thriller
7 Twisted Thrillers That Will Leave You Speechless At The End: Andhadhun To Gone Girl - In Pics
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Started Business With Just Rs 2,000, Sold Hair Oil Door-to-Door, Built Ayurvedic FMCG Brands, Now Earns Rs 1,65,10,00,000; He Is From...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK