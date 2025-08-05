Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9 To Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 - Unseen Pics, Bollywood & Surprising Transformation
Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral
Meet Sassy, Sultry Model-Actress Gizele Thakral: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has kickstarted and there is enough buzz around the show. Mohanlal-hosted reality show began from August 3 with superstar Mohanlal as the host. While fans eagerly waited for the contestants entering the house, it was Gizele Thakral’s entry as the 12th contestant that stole the most attention.
Who Is Gizele Thakral?
Gizele hails from Rajasthan and began modelling quite early at 14, reportedly. From winning beauty pageants and won titles like Miss Rajasthan, Miss Best Body and Miss Potential - she got into TV and participated in the adventure reality show Survivor India in 2012. A year later, she also appeared on Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.
Gizele Thakral Massive Transformation
Over the years, Gizele has undergone massive transformation when it comes to her looks. From her make-up style, way of dressing and hourglass figure - Gizele looks sassy in her new avatar.
Gizele Thakral's Entrepreneurship
Gizele Thakral's entrepreneurial journey began a few years ago in Kerala. Gizele founded a fisheries enterprise focused on ethically sourced, high-quality goods, working closely with local fishermen and integrating modern practices that ensure both ecological responsibility and global standards.
Speaking about her business Gizele said, “Venturing into fisheries wasn’t planned, but the more I learned about the people, the ecosystem, and the potential, the more committed I became to making it work—not just for me, but for the community I work with.” Today, her fisheries venture is gaining traction in international markets for its quality and ethical practices, positioning Gizele not only as a successful entrepreneur but as a changemaker in a space not commonly explored by celebrities.
Gizele Thakral's Social Media Presence
She is an avid social media user on the social media platform. She has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.
Gizele Thakral’s Global Projects
Gizele went global, collaborating with international music artists like rapper Rick Ross. She was also seen at Paris, London and Milan Fashion Weeks, as per News18.
Gizele Thakral's Bigg Boss 9 Journey
She was seen in Bigg Boss Season 9 hosted by Salman Khan in 2015. She shot to fame with her brief journey on the show. She then made her Bollywood debut in adult comedy films like Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Mastizaade, and also featured in Escobar.
