Gizele Thakral's entrepreneurial journey began a few years ago in Kerala. Gizele founded a fisheries enterprise focused on ethically sourced, high-quality goods, working closely with local fishermen and integrating modern practices that ensure both ecological responsibility and global standards.

Speaking about her business Gizele said, “Venturing into fisheries wasn’t planned, but the more I learned about the people, the ecosystem, and the potential, the more committed I became to making it work—not just for me, but for the community I work with.” Today, her fisheries venture is gaining traction in international markets for its quality and ethical practices, positioning Gizele not only as a successful entrepreneur but as a changemaker in a space not commonly explored by celebrities.