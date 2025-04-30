Meet Sensational South Indian Actress Who Made Lead Debut With 'Kiss', Became A Mother Of 3 Kids At 23, Her Name Is...

3 / 6

She began as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. However, her first lead role debut was in AP Arjun's directorial 'Kiss' in 2019. This was followed by Bharaate, Pelli SandaD ( her Telugu debut), By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram among other song and dance appearances.

She received critical acclaim and fans love for her portrayals in these ventures.

However, her blockbuster dance number 'Kissik' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' turned out to be a game changer for her.