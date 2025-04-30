Advertisement
Meet Sensational South Indian Actress Who Made Lead Debut With 'Kiss', Became A Mother Of 3 Kids At 23, Her Name Is...

Meet Sensational South Indian Actress: She has recently bagged a mega Bollywood musical romance starring nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Let's get to know the rising diva a little more

 

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Meet Sensational South Indian Actress

Meet Sensational South Indian Actress

At a young age of 23, she has become a proud single parent to 3 kids. This young and sensational South actress, who has recently bagged a mega Bollywood musical romance starring nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is getting all the love from fans on social media for her noble deed of adopting children. Yes, it's Sreeleela that we are talking about. Let's get to know her a little more: 

Single Mother At 23

Single Mother At 23

In February 2022, the actress adopted two differently-abled children, Guru and Shobhitha. She was 21 at the time. She had reportedly visited an orphanage and decided to adopt the children after seeing their condition. More recently, Sreeleela took to Instagram to introduce a new 'addition' in her life. She shared the pictures of her cuddling the baby girl with love. In the caption, she wrote: Addition to the house. Invasion of the hearts. To more suffocating smothering.

Sreeleela's 'Kiss' Debut To 'Kissik' Song

Sreeleela's 'Kiss' Debut To 'Kissik' Song

She began as a child artiste and made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada. However, her first lead role debut was in AP Arjun's directorial 'Kiss' in 2019. This was followed by Bharaate,  Pelli SandaD ( her Telugu debut),  By Two Love, Dhamaka, Skanda,  Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava,  Extra Ordinary Man, Guntur Kaaram among other song and dance appearances. 

She received critical acclaim and fans love for her portrayals in these ventures. 

However, her blockbuster dance number 'Kissik' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' turned out to be a game changer for her. 

Sreeleela's Top Dancing Songs

Sreeleela's Top Dancing Songs

Some of her notable items songs include Kurchi Madathapetti with Mahesh Babu. Sittharala Sithravathi, Ole Ole Paapaayi, Oh My Baby, Madhura Nagarilo, Neene Modalu Neene Kone, Pulsar Bike, Danger Pilla, Gandarabai, Kissik with Allu Arjun.

Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Bollywood Film

Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Bollywood Film

Sreeleela will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's next yet-to-be-titled film. The musical romantic drama was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela will hit the screens on Diwali.

Meet Dr Sreeleela?

Meet Dr Sreeleela?

South actress Sreeleela's mother is a gynecologist. Inspired by her, the 'Kissik' girl Sreeleela pursued an MBBS degree and completed it in 2021. 

