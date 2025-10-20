Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974344https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-shah-rukh-khan-s-lookalike-ibrahim-qadri-charges-whopping-rs-500000-per-event-due-to-his-resemblance-to-the-superstar-2974344
NewsPhotosMeet Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike, Who Charges Whopping Rs 5,00,000 Per Event Due To His Resemblance To The Superstar
photoDetails

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike, Who Charges Whopping Rs 5,00,000 Per Event Due To His Resemblance To The Superstar

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike, who charges a whopping Rs 5 lakh per event due to his striking resemblance to the superstar.

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Follow Us

SRK Enters Billionaire's Club

1/7
SRK Enters Billionaire's Club

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially become India’s first billionaire actor, with a staggering net worth exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, further solidifying his global legacy. He has entered the billionaire's club, holding on to his first position in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1.

 

Follow Us

Ibrahim Qadri

2/7
Ibrahim Qadri

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Ibrahim Qadri, one of the most prominent Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes, revealed that he charges a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per event.

Follow Us

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameo

3/7
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameo

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Bads of Bollywood.

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan Other Lookalikes

4/7
Shah Rukh Khan Other Lookalikes

Ibrahim Qadri shared that when he turns down events due to high fees, the opportunities often go to other Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes. He explained, "Jitne bhi lookalikes hain unko bhi fayda hota hai. Kyunki main jab koi kaam chhodta hoon... jo mujhe afford nahi kar sakte, wo unke paas jaate hain. Bechare phir wo karte hain," pointing out how his absence creates work for others in the same space.

Follow Us

Instagram Followers

5/7
Instagram Followers

Ibrahim Qadri, the look‑alike of Shah Rukh Khan, boasts around 2.3 million followers on Instagram, under the handle @ibrahim__qadri. 

Follow Us

Star-Studded Selfie Moment

6/7
Star-Studded Selfie Moment

 In a recent viral post, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae shared a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, referring to it as an “honour” to meet him.

(All Images: Instagram)

Follow Us

Lookalikes of SRK

7/7
Lookalikes of SRK

As SRK's international stardom grows, his lookalikes are also gaining popularity and financial opportunities, particularly at public and private events.

Follow Us
Shah Rukh KhanIndia's first billionaire actorIndia's First BillionaireIbrahim Qadrishah rukh khan lookalikeIbrahim Qadri feesShah Rukh Khan lookalike feesSRKEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs ENG Match: Australia On Top, England Qualify For Semi-Final, India At...
camera icon6
title
Kolkata Kali Puja
Kali Puja 2025: Kolkata Buzzes With Festive Preparations - From Idols To Street Markets - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: City Shines With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, Dazzling Laser Show & Aarti | PHOTOS
camera icon9
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon7
title
Samay Raina
Samay Raina Net Worth: Comedian Celebrates Dhanteras With Rs 1.22 Crore Toyota Vellfire Purchase - A Look At His MASSIVE Wealth