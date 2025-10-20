Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike, Who Charges Whopping Rs 5,00,000 Per Event Due To His Resemblance To The Superstar
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike, who charges a whopping Rs 5 lakh per event due to his striking resemblance to the superstar.
SRK Enters Billionaire's Club
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially become India’s first billionaire actor, with a staggering net worth exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, further solidifying his global legacy. He has entered the billionaire's club, holding on to his first position in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1.
Ibrahim Qadri
In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Ibrahim Qadri, one of the most prominent Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes, revealed that he charges a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per event.
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameo
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Bads of Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan Other Lookalikes
Ibrahim Qadri shared that when he turns down events due to high fees, the opportunities often go to other Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes. He explained, "Jitne bhi lookalikes hain unko bhi fayda hota hai. Kyunki main jab koi kaam chhodta hoon... jo mujhe afford nahi kar sakte, wo unke paas jaate hain. Bechare phir wo karte hain," pointing out how his absence creates work for others in the same space.
Instagram Followers
Ibrahim Qadri, the look‑alike of Shah Rukh Khan, boasts around 2.3 million followers on Instagram, under the handle @ibrahim__qadri.
Star-Studded Selfie Moment
In a recent viral post, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae shared a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan, referring to it as an “honour” to meet him.
Lookalikes of SRK
As SRK's international stardom grows, his lookalikes are also gaining popularity and financial opportunities, particularly at public and private events.
