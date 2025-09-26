Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964898https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-shaumik-talvar-aka-divik-sharma-the-gen-z-star-who-stole-spotlight-in-aryan-khan-s-directorial-debut-bads-of-bollywood-2964898
NewsPhotosMeet Shaumik Talvar Aka Divik Sharma, The Gen-Z Star Who Stole Spotlight In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’
photoDetails

Meet Shaumik Talvar Aka Divik Sharma, The Gen-Z Star Who Stole Spotlight In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’

Shaumik Talvar, played by Divik Sharma, became the breakout star of Aryan Khan’s debut series Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date

1/8
Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date

Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 15, 2025, receiving rave reviews for its bold storytelling and standout performances.

Follow Us

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ensemble Cast

2/8
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ensemble Cast

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood features a star-studded ensemble including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari.

Follow Us

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

3/8
Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

The Netflix series marks Aryan Khan’s first venture as a director, attracting significant attention.

 

Follow Us

Supporting Cast Spotlight

4/8
Supporting Cast Spotlight

Despite the big names, it’s the supporting cast, especially Divik Sharma, who plays Shaumik Talvar (Sahher Bambba’s onscreen brother), that has captivated audiences.

Follow Us

Character Impact

5/8
Character Impact

Shaumik Talvar is portrayed as a spoiled star son, causing tension and conflict.

Follow Us

who is Divik Sharma?

6/8
who is Divik Sharma?

This series is likely Divik Sharma’s first big acting role. However his IMDb bio states, "Divik Sharma has assisted on Multiple commercially successful projects under multiple Big Banner films, started off his career as a Filmmaker with "Pahuna" a critically acclaimed FIlm directed by Pakhi A. Tyrewala and produced by Priyanka Chopra. since then has worked closely with multiple commercial Filmmakers such as Mr. Raja Menon, Mr. Prem Soni, Mr. Udai Pawar under big banners such as Netflix India, purple pebble pictures."

Follow Us

Audience Reactions

7/8
Audience Reactions

On the other hand, for Ba***ds of Bollywood, fans appreciated Aryan Khan’s bold writing for cleverly trolling Bollywood insiders while pulling off a daring project, blending fiction and reality in a way that feels authentic and relatable

Follow Us

Social Media Buzz

8/8
Social Media Buzz

Netizens have praised Divik’s performance, calling him the real “villain” of the series for his creepy and irritating character, a sign of effective acting.

(All Images: X/Instagram)

Follow Us
Shaumik TalvarBa***ds Of BollywoodDivik SharmaBads of BollywoodWho is Divik SharmaWho is Shaumik TalvarWho played shaumik talvarshaumik talvar bads of bollywoodEntertainmentAryan KhanSameer Wankhede
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India vs West Indies Test series 2025
India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Treesha Thosar
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details
camera icon8
title
self improvement books
8 Must-Read Books For Self-Improvement
camera icon8
title
Second Richest Person
Meet Larry Ellison, World’s Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…