Meet Shaumik Talvar Aka Divik Sharma, The Gen-Z Star Who Stole Spotlight In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’
Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date
Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 15, 2025, receiving rave reviews for its bold storytelling and standout performances.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Ensemble Cast
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood features a star-studded ensemble including Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari.
Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut
The Netflix series marks Aryan Khan’s first venture as a director, attracting significant attention.
Supporting Cast Spotlight
Despite the big names, it’s the supporting cast, especially Divik Sharma, who plays Shaumik Talvar (Sahher Bambba’s onscreen brother), that has captivated audiences.
Character Impact
Shaumik Talvar is portrayed as a spoiled star son, causing tension and conflict.
who is Divik Sharma?
This series is likely Divik Sharma’s first big acting role. However his IMDb bio states, "Divik Sharma has assisted on Multiple commercially successful projects under multiple Big Banner films, started off his career as a Filmmaker with "Pahuna" a critically acclaimed FIlm directed by Pakhi A. Tyrewala and produced by Priyanka Chopra. since then has worked closely with multiple commercial Filmmakers such as Mr. Raja Menon, Mr. Prem Soni, Mr. Udai Pawar under big banners such as Netflix India, purple pebble pictures."
Audience Reactions
On the other hand, for Ba***ds of Bollywood, fans appreciated Aryan Khan’s bold writing for cleverly trolling Bollywood insiders while pulling off a daring project, blending fiction and reality in a way that feels authentic and relatable
Social Media Buzz
Netizens have praised Divik’s performance, calling him the real “villain” of the series for his creepy and irritating character, a sign of effective acting.
(All Images: X/Instagram)
Trending Photos