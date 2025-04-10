1 / 6

All eyes were on the glam new faces at the Maddock Films' 20th anniversary celebration in Mumbai. From A-listers such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Sara Ali Khan to Radhikka Madan, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna - many prominent stars dazzled in their best fashion moment for the shutterbugs. New faces like Simar Bhatia and Naomika Saran did grab eyeballs with fans speculating about the two pretty faces. Today, let's find out more about Simar Bhatia: