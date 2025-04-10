Meet Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's Stunning Niece Who Turned Heads At Recent Bollywood Party With Agastya Nanda - In Pics
Who Is Simar Bhatia? Meet Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar's niece, who is all set to foray into the space of films.
Meet Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's Niece
All eyes were on the glam new faces at the Maddock Films' 20th anniversary celebration in Mumbai. From A-listers such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Sara Ali Khan to Radhikka Madan, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna - many prominent stars dazzled in their best fashion moment for the shutterbugs. New faces like Simar Bhatia and Naomika Saran did grab eyeballs with fans speculating about the two pretty faces. Today, let's find out more about Simar Bhatia:
Who Is Simar Bhatia?
Simar Bhatia is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's niece, who is all set to foray into the space of films soon. She has been spotted by paps on various occasions. She is Akshay's sister Alka Bhatia's daughter. Earlier, this year Akshay gave a warm shoutout to his niece Simar Bhatia, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.
Simar Bhatia's Bollywood Debut
Simar is gearing up for her Bollywood debut 'Ikkis', wherein she will be seen paired up alongside Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, she will be seen in a real-life story about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.
Simar Bhatia At Maddock Party
The stunner was seen recently at Maddock Films' 20th anniversary celebration held in Mumbai. She graced the red carpet with her debut film co-star, Agastya Nanda. Her appearance with Agastya grabbed eyeballs, leaving netizens rooting for the fresh on-screen pair. She rocked her short black number, looking stunning.
Simar Twinning With Mamu Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar and Simar Bhatia were seen twinning at the HT India’s Most Stylish Awards this year. Akki turned up in a perfect white suit, in sync with the theme of Classic Ivory Glamour, while Simar wore a satin white gown looking stunning.
Simar Bhatia's Educational Background
She attended Jamnabai Narsee School and Oberoi International School in Mumbai. Pursuing higher education abroad, she studied at IMG Academy in Florida, Occidental College in Los Angeles, and George Washington University in the United States.
Trending Photos