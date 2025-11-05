Meet Son Of A Ticket Checker In Roadways, Who Sang At Weddings For Rs 2000 To Make Ends Meet, Today Is Richest Punjabi Actor-Singer With Rs 172 Crore Net Worth!

8 / 9

In 2020, Dosanjh entered Social 50 chart by Billboard, following the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T. The album later rose to the top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart. In April 2023, Dosanjh performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, making him the first Indian Punjabi artist to do so. He also performed 2 songs, 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2024.

In 2025, Dosanjh debuted at the Met Gala, wearing custom Maharaja ensemble featuring an ivory turban, gold embroidery, a cape, jewellery, and a ceremonial sword. His look was hailed as the finest, keeping in sync with the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme' this year. He joined fellow Bollywood attendees like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala.