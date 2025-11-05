Meet Son Of A Ticket Checker In Roadways, Who Sang At Weddings For Rs 2000 To Make Ends Meet, Today Is Richest Punjabi Actor-Singer With Rs 172 Crore Net Worth!
Meet Son Of A Ticket Checker In Roadways, Today He Is HUGE Punjabi Star: Today, in our 'meet series', we will know about a sensational Punjabi singer-actor who had humble beginnings but is now a global name with money and awards flowing all around. He has several hit numbers to his credit and has impressed the fans equally well with his acting chops. Let's find out, who is this famous star we are talking about:
Who Is Diljit Dosanjh?
Diljit Dosanjh was born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district, Punjab, India. His father, Balbir Singh, is a former employee of Punjab Roadways and his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. He has two siblings, one elder sister and one younger brother. During childhood, Diljit came to Ludhiana to his uncle's home and did schooling from Guru Harkrishan Public School in Ludhiana, due to financial reasons.
Diljit's First Album Was...
Diljit Dosanjh released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2003 with Finetone Cassettes, a division of T-Series. Rajinder Singh of Finetone, who helped Dosanjh make a debut in the Punjabi music industry, suggested to him to spell his first name as Diljit instead of Daljit, as per Wikipedia information.
Diljit Dosanjh on Father
On KBC 17 episode, Diljit Dosanjh opened on his struggles as a child. He said, “My father worked in a government job; he was a ticket checker in roadways. He was like a saint who led a very simple life. He didn’t have many desires — just a bicycle, and he loved mangoes. Once he told me, ‘Beta, tumhe khane ko roti milegi, rehne ko ghar milega, baki jo zindagi mein karna chahe woh khud se kar sakte ho.’ What more could I have asked from him? I love him dearly.”
Sang At Weddings, Earned Rs 2000 Per Show
He also recalled singing at weddings and birthday parties to support his family. Diljit shared, “After my first album was released, someone came to book me for a birthday party, and we performed there. After that, money started coming in, and it felt good because my father’s salary would finish early in the month. So I realised this work pays well, and God has been kind. After that, anyone who came to our office, we never let them leave empty-handed. Whether it was a wedding, birthday, or any function, we performed. We started with Rs 2,000 per show and did countless wedding performances.”
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi Film Debut
He made his Punjabi film debut with The Lion of Punjab in 2011 where his song Lak 28 Kudi Da was widely appreciated. He has ever since starred in Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Sardaar Ji among many others.
Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood Debut
He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Udta Punjab. This was followed by Good Newwz (2019). He has also appeared as a judge in three seasons of the reality show Rising Star. He was also lauded for his work in Phillauri, Jogi, and Amar Singh Chamkila. He is now set to feature in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is slated for release in cinemas on 22 January 2026.
Rising Star - Diljit Dosanjh
In 2020, Dosanjh entered Social 50 chart by Billboard, following the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T. The album later rose to the top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart. In April 2023, Dosanjh performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, making him the first Indian Punjabi artist to do so. He also performed 2 songs, 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June 2024.
In 2025, Dosanjh debuted at the Met Gala, wearing custom Maharaja ensemble featuring an ivory turban, gold embroidery, a cape, jewellery, and a ceremonial sword. His look was hailed as the finest, keeping in sync with the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme' this year. He joined fellow Bollywood attendees like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala.
Diljit Dosanjh's Staggering Net Worth
According to GQ India, Diljit Dosanjh has a staggering net worth of Rs 172 crore. They have attributed the report to Livemint, Hindustan Times. Besides his successful songs and film appearances, the global sensation also started a Dil-Luminati international Tour.
