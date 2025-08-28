Meet South Sensation Who Debuted At 15, Worked With Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi; Did 100 Films In 8 Languages; Quit Acting After Marriage, Today Has 3 Kids, Rs 2000 Cr Net Worth

2 / 8

Born as Yeedi Vijayalakshmi, actress Rambha, ruled the Indian cinema in 1990s and early 2000s. In a career spanning almost two decades, she featured in more than 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. Rambha made her debut with the Malayalam film Sargam.

Not many know that at first Amrutha was her screen name, which she later changed as Rambha after the character name in her Telugu debut movie Aa Okkati Adakku.