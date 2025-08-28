Meet South Sensation Who Debuted At 15, Worked With Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi; Did 100 Films In 8 Languages; Quit Acting After Marriage, Today Has 3 Kids, Rs 2000 Cr Net Worth
Meet South Sensation Who Debuted At 15: Today, let's try to dig deeper and find out more about the 90s star who worked in several hit films in her career spanning almost two decades. She featured in over 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. She has worked with several big names from the industry like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan but quit showbiz after marriage. Let's find out who is she?
Who Is Yeedi Vijayalakshmi Aka Rambha?
Born as Yeedi Vijayalakshmi, actress Rambha, ruled the Indian cinema in 1990s and early 2000s. In a career spanning almost two decades, she featured in more than 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. Rambha made her debut with the Malayalam film Sargam.
Not many know that at first Amrutha was her screen name, which she later changed as Rambha after the character name in her Telugu debut movie Aa Okkati Adakku.
Rambha's Acting Debut
She was still in class 7th when she happened to act as Ammavaru (Mother Goddess) for her school's Annual Day competition where she was spotted by director Hariharan who introduced her as the female lead in Malayalam film, Sargam later.
At 15, she gave up her studies and took up acting full-time.
Where Is Rambha Now?
Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman in 2010 at Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. The couple is blessed with two daughters - Laanya (born in 2011) Sasha (2015) and a son named Shivin who was born in 2018.
Rambha's viral pics
In 2018, she reunited with her Judwaa co-star Salman during his famous Da-Bang tour. She posed for pics with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva and Jacqueline Fernandez as well. Social media was abuzz with the viral pictures.
Rambha's Staggering Net Worth
According to a report in The Indian Express, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu once revealed at a film festival that the Rambha and her businessman husband's combined net worth is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.
Rambha's Best Films
Some of the popular ones include Sargam, Aa Okkati Adakku, Ullathai Allitha, Judwaa, Arunachalam, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kadhala Kadhala, Bandhan, Gharwali Baharwali, Neeku Naaku, V.I.P, Raasi, Janakiraman, Ninaithen Vandhai, Oru Kadhalan Oru Kadhali, Server Somanna, Mayilattam, Quick Gun Murugun among others.
Rambha On Television
The actress judged popular Tamil TV show Maanada Mayilada, and the Telugu dance show Dhee. After a long hiatus, she appeared as a judge of Zee Telugu dance show ABCD-Anybody Can Dance and judged Kings of Comedy Juniors on Vijay TV.
