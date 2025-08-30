Advertisement
Meet Stunning Bollywood Actresses Who Were Beauty Pageant Winners: Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen To Baaghi 4 Actress Harnaaz Sandhu - In Pics

Meet Stunning Bollywood Actresses Who Were Beauty Pageant Winners: From Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen To Baaghi 4 Actress Harnaaz Sandhu - In Pics

Aug 30, 2025
Beauty Queens Who made to Silver Screens

Beauty Queens Who made to Silver Screens

Some of our Bollywood A-lister actresses have ruled the ramp or the advertisement world before making it to showbiz. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra to Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu - all stunning divas have been beauty pageant winners. Today, let's take a look at a few big names from the Hindi movie industry and find out the female stars who were also beauty queen title holders:

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen

In the same year when Aishwarya won the Miss World title in 1994, Sushmita Sen went on to bring home the most coveted Miss Universe crown. Known for her incredible elegance and sharp wit, Sushmita Sen went on to work in Hindi, Bengali and Tamil films.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant and went on to work in Bollywood, followed by her international singing debut and Hollywood shows and movies.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia won the 2002 Femina Miss India pageant before heading into Bollywood with her debut 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' opposite Ajay Devgn in 2003. 

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar won the Miss World 2017 and brought back the title to India after Priyanka Chopra won it in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Prithviraj’ which was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global name - all thanks to her stunning looks and huge body of work. She won the Miss World title in 1994 and ever since there has been no looking back.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta

The very elegant Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Intercontinental 1997 and Miss Universe 2000.

Juhi Chawla - Miss India Universe 1984

Juhi Chawla - Miss India Universe 1984

Not many know that very beautiful Juhi Chawla won the Miss India Universe title in 1984 and went on to win the Best National Costume Award at the international competition. She was only 17 when she won the coveted title. 

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Harnaaz won the Miss Universe 2021 title, becoming the third entrant from India to win Miss Universe. She was previously crowned Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019, and was a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019. Harnaaz has become the latest beauty queen to step into cinema with Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza

The year 2000 was particularly great for India, as Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title, Priyanka won the Miss World title, and Lara won the Miss Universe trophy.

