Meet successful Bollywood actors who are college dropouts: Superstar Khan is class 12th pass but never went to college, today enjoys Rs 1862 crore net worth
Bollywood actors who are college dropouts: Today, let's take a look at the Bollywood stars who became famous but had to drop-out of college to fulfil their showbiz aspirations.
Bollywood actors who are college dropouts
Bollywood actors who are college dropouts: Destiny plays a solid part in framing any individual's future but hard work and perseverance makes them successful. While formal education and higher degrees are aspirational for many but it doesn't always decide your future standing. Sometimes people dream for bigger stars and in order to pursue it, many can't complete the higher degrees in that journey. Today, let's take a look at the Bollywood stars who became famous but had to drop-out of college to fulfil their showbiz aspirations.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)
Aamir Khan's education
Aamir Khan attended JB Petit School for his pre-primary education, later studying at St Anne's High School, Bandra, until the eighth grade, and completed his ninth and tenth grades at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion. He completed his twelfth grade at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College but didn't continue it further.
Aamir Khan's massive net worth stands at Rs 1,862 crore as per GQ India. According to Forbes, he charges anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore for a film.
Deepika Padukone's education
Bollywood's highest-paid actress, Deepika Padukone was a student at Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree but left to follow her passion for modelling and acting.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor attended the School of Visual Arts in New York and pursued a course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. However, he did not complete his formal education and returned to India to join Bollywood.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, enrolled in Jai Hind College in Mumbai but left to pursue a career in modelling after winning the Miss World title in 2000.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan finished his schooling at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra, Mumbai. Previously, he studied at The Scindia School in Gwalior for a few years along with his younger brother Arbaaz. He attended St Xavier's College in Mumbai but dropped out. Today, he is one of the biggest superstars of our country, loved globally as well.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut initially aspired to become a doctor. However, she dropped out of college and moved to Delhi to pursue modelling and acting.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, followed by Welham Girls' School in Dehradun. Upon graduating from Welham, she returned to Mumbai and studied commerce for two years at Mithibai College. Kapoor then registered for a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the United States. She later developed an interest in law and enrolled at the Government Law College, Mumbai. However, after completing her first year, she decided to pursue her interest in acting.
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