Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are a fan-favorite couple today, another actress from Vicky’s past has recently become the talk of the town.
The Relationship That Made Headlines
The duo gained media attention when they were seen supporting each other’s major releases. The news of Vicky Kaushal’s breakup with his former girlfriend came as a shock to fans.
Who Was Kaushal’s Former Lover?
Before his relationship with Katrina Kaif blossomed, Vicky Kaushal was in a relationship with actress Harleen Sethi.
Who Is Harleen Sethi?
Harleen Sethi is a popular actress known for her role in the web series Broken But Beautiful alongside Vikrant Massey. She has also appeared in shows like Doctors, Kohrra, Sultan of Delhi, and Gulmohar Grand. She went viral for a dance video with choreographer Melvin Louis on the song “Lamberghini.”
Public Appearances
The former couple nearly confirmed dating rumors by supporting each other publicly. During the promotions of Broken But Beautiful, Vicky was seen cheering for Harleen. Likewise, Harleen attended the screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike to support him.
Breakup With Vicky
The couple reportedly began dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2019. After the breakup, Harleen shared a cryptic post with the caption:"’Cause roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did."
This raised eyebrows and sparked online buzz.
On Being Called “Vicky’s Ex”
Harleen expressed discomfort with being known solely as “Vicky’s ex,” despite her individual achievements in the industry. She has consistently emphasized her identity and work over labels.
Dating Rumors
Multiple reports suggest that Harleen was later linked to actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, though neither confirmed the relationship publicly.
Professional Developments
Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming film Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Harleen Sethi continues to shine in the medical drama 'Doctors'.
