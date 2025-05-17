Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902312https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-32-year-old-woman-vicky-kaushal-was-head-over-heels-for-before-katrina-kaif-she-shared-cryptic-messages-after-their-breakup-2902312
NewsPhotosMeet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
photoDetails

Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are a fan-favorite couple today, another actress from Vicky’s past has recently become the talk of the town.

Updated:May 17, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Follow Us

The Relationship That Made Headlines

1/8
The Relationship That Made Headlines

The duo gained media attention when they were seen supporting each other’s major releases. The news of Vicky Kaushal’s breakup with his former girlfriend came as a shock to fans.

 

Follow Us

Who Was Kaushal’s Former Lover?

2/8
Who Was Kaushal’s Former Lover?

Before his relationship with Katrina Kaif blossomed, Vicky Kaushal was in a relationship with actress Harleen Sethi.

Follow Us

Who Is Harleen Sethi?

3/8
Who Is Harleen Sethi?

Harleen Sethi is a popular actress known for her role in the web series Broken But Beautiful alongside Vikrant Massey. She has also appeared in shows like Doctors, Kohrra, Sultan of Delhi, and Gulmohar Grand. She went viral for a dance video with choreographer Melvin Louis on the song “Lamberghini.”

Follow Us

Public Appearances

4/8
Public Appearances

The former couple nearly confirmed dating rumors by supporting each other publicly. During the promotions of Broken But Beautiful, Vicky was seen cheering for Harleen. Likewise, Harleen attended the screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike to support him.

 

Follow Us

Breakup With Vicky

5/8
Breakup With Vicky

The couple reportedly began dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2019. After the breakup, Harleen shared a cryptic post with the caption:"’Cause roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did."

This raised eyebrows and sparked online buzz.

Follow Us

On Being Called “Vicky’s Ex”

6/8
On Being Called “Vicky’s Ex”

Harleen expressed discomfort with being known solely as “Vicky’s ex,” despite her individual achievements in the industry. She has consistently emphasized her identity and work over labels.

 

Follow Us

Dating Rumors

7/8
Dating Rumors

Multiple reports suggest that Harleen was later linked to actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, though neither confirmed the relationship publicly.

(All Images: Instagram)

Follow Us

Professional Developments

8/8
Professional Developments

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming film Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Harleen Sethi continues to shine in the medical drama 'Doctors'.

Follow Us
Harleen SethiVicky Kaushalvicky kausal exwho is harleen sethiKatrina Kaifbroken but beautiful
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Harleen Sethi
Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
camera icon8
title
Cannes 2025
Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly Tarot Reading For May 19- 25: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Tip For COMING Week
camera icon11
title
Lifestyle
People With THESE 5 Zodiac Signs Get Irritated Easily — Are You One Of Them?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK