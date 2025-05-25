Meet The 46-Year-Old Actress-Singer Whose Great-Grandfather Was Prime Minister; Kept First Marriage Secret, Divorced, Now Married To…, Her Name Is…

3 / 7

She is the granddaughter of Sir Akbar Hydari, who was a Prime Minister in the court of the Nizam of Hyderabad from March 1937 to September 1941. He was reportedly the last British-appointed governor of the Hyderabad province. Her other grandfather, Janumpally Rameshwar Rao, was one of the most influential politicians of his time. He was elected as a Member of Parliament for three consecutive Lok Sabha terms from 1957 to 1977. He also served as a commissioner for the Government of India in various African nations.