Meet The 46-Year-Old Actress-Singer Whose Great-Grandfather Was Prime Minister; Kept First Marriage Secret, Divorced, Now Married To…, Her Name Is…
Guess This 46-Year-Old Actress-Singer:
Bollywood actors come from a diverse range of backgrounds. One such famous and talented celebrity recently left a mark with her work in a popular series. She was also in the news for getting married again just a few days ago. Well, let's keep the guessing game on!
Meet the 46-Year-Old Actress
Yes, we are talking about none other than Aditi Rao Hydari, who left fans stunned with her performance as Bibojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress, who is also a singer, comes from a royal lineage.
Granddaughter of Sir Akbar Hydari
She is the granddaughter of Sir Akbar Hydari, who was a Prime Minister in the court of the Nizam of Hyderabad from March 1937 to September 1941. He was reportedly the last British-appointed governor of the Hyderabad province. Her other grandfather, Janumpally Rameshwar Rao, was one of the most influential politicians of his time. He was elected as a Member of Parliament for three consecutive Lok Sabha terms from 1957 to 1977. He also served as a commissioner for the Government of India in various African nations.
Did You Know She Is a Singer Too?
Aditi made her singing debut with the song "Kaathodu Kaathanen" for the Tamil film Jail. She also recorded an independent Tamil track called "Please Purinjukko" for Coke Studio.
Aditi Rao Hydari's Love Life
In 2009, Aditi Rao Hydari kept her relationship with actor Satyadeep Mishra under wraps. The couple parted ways in 2013. Now, the actress is married to Tamil actor Siddharth, while Satyadeep is married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.
Aditi Rao Hydari's Popular Work
Her popular work includes roles in Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Rockstar, and Murder 3. In 2018, she featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat.
Actress's Upcoming Projects
Aditi is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s O Saathi Re, starring Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary in the lead role.
