Meet The Actor Who Starred In Oscar-Winning Film, Won National Award, Was Paid Rs 20 — Now Drives Auto To Support His Family, Still Hopes For Comeback
Which Actor Are We Talking About?
The actor in question starred in Mira Nair’s acclaimed film Salaam Bombay! (1988), which went on to receive an Oscar nomination and won several awards globally, including India’s National Film Award.
Hint: He Was Just 12 Years Old
He was only 12 when he delivered a performance that won him the National Film Award for Best Child Artist and critical acclaim.
Got Rs 20 for Lunch, Was Fed Vada Pav
Discovered by Mira Nair in the slums of Bengaluru, the young actor was paid just Rs 20 a day and was often fed vada pav for lunch on set.
Meet Shafiq Syed
Shafiq Syed played the lead role of Krishna (also known as Chaipav) in Salaam Bombay!. Despite the global recognition and national acclaim, life had different plans for him. Today, Shafiq drives an auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru to support his family.
From Big Dreams to Stark Reality
Though the National Award gave him hope for a bright future in cinema, his acting career ended shortly after he appeared in one more film, Patang (1994). In the early ’90s, he returned to Bengaluru.
From Auto Driver to Camera Assistant
Shafiq tried various jobs including working as a camera assistant for Kannada TV serials before finally turning to auto-driving full-time to support his family.
"The Whole Family's Responsibility"
Speaking about his life, Shafiq once said: “There was a time when I had no responsibilities. Now, the entire burden of my family is on me.”
Despite the hardships, he remains a devoted father, determined to provide a better future for his children.
Still Hoping for a Comeback
Shafiq has penned a 180-page autobiography titled After Salaam Bombay, in which he describes his journey from child star to rickshaw driver. He hopes that one day it will be adapted into a film and that his story will come full circle.
