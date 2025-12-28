Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3000852https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-family-man-star-jaideep-ahlawat-who-once-picked-cow-dung-in-haryana-village-now-lives-life-of-bollywood-success-worth-rs-28-crore-3000852
NewsPhotosMeet ‘The Family Man’ Star, Who Once Picked Cow Dung In Haryana Village, Now Lives Life Of Bollywood Success Worth Rs 28 Crore
photoDetails

Meet ‘The Family Man’ Star, Who Once Picked Cow Dung In Haryana Village, Now Lives Life Of Bollywood Success Worth Rs 28 Crore

This actor gained widespread fame for his intense performance in The Family Man and has also delivered memorable roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, and Aakrosh.

Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3

1/7
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3

 Jaideep Ahlawat has been confirmed to replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3 after Khanna exited due to disagreements with the director and producer over his look and remuneration, as confirmed by Producer in an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

 

Follow Us

Humble Beginnings

2/7
Humble Beginnings

Jaideep grew up in a small village in Haryana, where his family could afford only one pair of shoes a year, but he recalls his childhood as joyful despite financial limitations.

 

Follow Us

Early Life Challenges

3/7
Early Life Challenges

 Moving from his village to Rohtak, Pune, and eventually Mumbai, Jaideep faced a drastically different life, adapting to new cities while pursuing his dream of becoming an actor.

 

Follow Us

Struggle in Mumbai

4/7
Struggle in Mumbai

For 15 years, he lived in a small 2BHK apartment with friends and other newcomers, sometimes six people in a one-bedroom house, sleeping in the kitchen and hall while sharing limited space, the actor once ahred on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

 

Follow Us

Hard Work and Persistence

5/7
Hard Work and Persistence

Despite constant rejections, Jaideep kept pursuing acting, gradually building recognition in Bollywood through dedication and resilience. Jaideep Ahlawat gained widespread fame for his intense performance in The Family Man and has also impressed audiences with his roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, and Aakrosh. As per a 2025 report by Times of India, Jaideep's net worth is estimated to be Rs 28 crore.

 

Follow Us

Producer’s Praise

6/7
Producer’s Praise

 Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, who produced one of Jaideep’s first films (Aakrosh), said, “By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well. I had produced one of the first films of Jaideep's career, Aakrosh.”

 

Follow Us

Jaideep on His Journey

7/7
Jaideep on His Journey

Jaideep reflected on his extraordinary journey in an interview with MensXP, saying, “I have picked up cow dung with my bare hands, but I have also partied on the rooftop of a seven-star hotel. I’ve lived in a palace, but I also learned swimming by holding a cow’s tail.”

Follow Us
Jaideep AhlawatDrishyam 3Akshaye KhannaDrishyam 3 producerDrishyam 3 castJaideep Ahlawat net worthJaideep Ahlawat newsakshaye Khanna controversyAkshaye Khanna drishyam 3family man 3 castdrishyam 3 producer akshaye Khannaakshaye Khanna role in drishyam 2Kumar Mangat
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
India
India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects
camera icon7
title
IIT JEE success story
From Prison Cell To IIT Dreams: The Boy Who Refused To Give Up
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For RCB In IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Tim David And...
camera icon11
title
Cricket Mystery Girls 2025
Meet 7 Stunning Mystery Girls Of IPL & Champions Trophy 2025 Who Broke The Internet - You Won't Believe; One Even Has Selfie With Virat Kohli
camera icon6
title
Jammu and Kashmir
Happy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experience Snowfall