Arjun Bijlani made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika. He is best known for Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also seen Balaji Telefilms supernatural show Naagin, opposite Mouni Roy.

He has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Smart Jodi and hosted Dance Deewane. In 2021, he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the winner.