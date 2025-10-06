Meet The Highest-Paid Contestant On Rise And Fall, Name & Photos: Top TV Actor, Earns Rs 10-12 Lakh Per Week On Ashneer Grover's Show - Report
Rise & Fall Full Complete List Of Contestants,Highest-Paid Actor On Show: From Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma To Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh, Anaya Bangar - here's a full list of contestants on Rise & Fall on host Ashneer Grover's show and how is getting maxium fee
Highest-Paid Contestant On Rise And Fall
Meet Rise & Fall Full Highest-Paid Contestants, Photos: Rise and Fall - the new reality show based on the 'survival of the fittest' concept is launched on Amazon MX Player. The show is headlined by Ashneer Grover. A divide between two starkly opposite worlds in Rise And Fall - the Rulers and the Workers will be presented. The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. Here's who is the highest-paid contestant on Rise & Fall, as per reports:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Meet Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani tied the knot with his longtime partner, Neha Swami in 2013. On 21 January 2015, they became parents to a baby boy whom they named Ayaan Bijlani. He is a top TV star and has worked with many top actresses in the telly world.
Arjun Bijlani's Net Worth
The actor is famous for starring in Naagin and Laughter Chef. According to ABP report, he allegedly has a net worth of Rs 30 crore. While his exact net worth is not explicitly stated, his luxurious car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz, an Audi Q7, and a BMW X5.
Meet Highest-Paid Contestant Of Rise & Fall
According to several TV news tracker and social media pages, Arjun Bijlani is reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Rise and Fall charging around Rs 10-12 lakh per week. However, it has not been officially confirmed.
Richest Contestants on Rise and Fall
As per several reports available online, Kiku Sharda is the richest contestant on the show. According to reports, his total net worth is between Rs 33–40 crore.
Arjun Bijlani's Shows
Arjun Bijlani made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika. He is best known for Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also seen Balaji Telefilms supernatural show Naagin, opposite Mouni Roy.
He has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Smart Jodi and hosted Dance Deewane. In 2021, he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as the winner.
Trending Photos