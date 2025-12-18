Meet The Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses Of 2025: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir To Mehwish Hayat - Who Is Earning In Crores?
Meet The Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025: From Ayeza Khan to Mahira Khan, take a look at who are the highest-paid Pakistani female stars. All these figures are based on several media reports and not officially stated.
Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025
Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some of the famous and highest-paid Pakistani actresses of 2025. From Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir to Mehwish Hayat, who is raking in the moolah and earning in crores. All these figures are based on several media reports and not officially stated.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/TV Show Still)
Mahira Khan
Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's net worth as reported by Siasat.com is estimated to be USD 5-8 million (approximately Rs. 57 crore). She is also one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and has many honours to her credit including seven Lux Style Awards and seven Hum Awards.
The actress reportedly charges anywhere between PKR 5 to 10 million (PKR 50 lakh to PKR 1 crore) for a film. According to Siasat Daily, Mahira might have charged around PKR 3 to 5 crore for her movie 'Neelofar'.
Ayeza Khan
Ayeza Khan is a top Pakistani actress who has wowed audiences with her acting chops and stunning looks. Ayeza is the second most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, with Hania Aamir leading the top spot. She reportedly earns around PKR 6-6.5 Lakh (Pakistani Rupees) per episode.
Sanam Saeed
Known for her acting chops, Sanam Saeed reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakhs 45 thousand per episode, as per media reports.
Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir is one more another highly paid actress in the Pakistani entertainment world. She reportedly charges Rs 3 to 4 lakh per episode.
Saba Qamar
With a fee of Rs 3 to 4 lakh per episode, Saba remains one of the top earners in the Pakistani showbiz as per Pinkvilla.com. She has featured in dramas include Baaghi, Cheekh, Digest Writer, and Maat.
Maya Ali
Actress Maya Ali made her TV debut in Durr-e-Shehwar and later appeared as the titular character in the romantic comedy Aun Zara (2013). The Mann Mayal actress's net worth is reported to be USD 15 million (approximately Rs. 122 crore). She also has turned into an entrepreneur with her clothing brand, MAYA Pret-A-Porter.
Mehwish Hayat
According to Pinkvilla.com, Mehwish Hayat is a known actress in Pakistani showbiz world. She is one of the highest-paid actresses, and charges a whopping Rs 8 lakh per episode, reportedly.
Kubra Khan
Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is a popular face in dramas. She has worked in show including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Sinf-e-Aahan. The star charges around PKR 35 Lakh (3.5 Million Rupees) per project (drama/film), making her one of the higher-paid stars.
Trending Photos