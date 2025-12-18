Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2997211https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-highest-paid-pakistani-actresses-of-2025-mahira-khan-hania-aamir-to-mehwish-hayat-who-is-earning-in-crores-2997211
NewsPhotosMeet The Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses Of 2025: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir To Mehwish Hayat - Who Is Earning In Crores?
photoDetails

Meet The Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses Of 2025: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir To Mehwish Hayat - Who Is Earning In Crores?

Meet The Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025: From Ayeza Khan to Mahira Khan, take a look at who are the highest-paid Pakistani female stars. All these figures are based on several media reports and not officially stated.

 

Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025

1/9
Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025

Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses In 2025: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some of the famous and highest-paid Pakistani actresses of 2025. From Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir to Mehwish Hayat, who is raking in the moolah and earning in crores. All these figures are based on several media reports and not officially stated.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/TV Show Still)

 

Follow Us

Mahira Khan

2/9
Mahira Khan

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's net worth as reported by Siasat.com is estimated to be USD 5-8 million (approximately Rs. 57 crore). She is also one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and has many honours to her credit including seven Lux Style Awards and seven Hum Awards.

The actress reportedly charges anywhere between PKR 5 to 10 million (PKR 50 lakh to PKR 1 crore) for a film. According to Siasat Daily, Mahira might have charged around PKR 3 to 5 crore for her movie 'Neelofar'.

Follow Us

Ayeza Khan

3/9
Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is a top Pakistani actress who has wowed audiences with her acting chops and stunning looks. Ayeza is the second most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, with Hania Aamir leading the top spot. She reportedly earns around PKR 6-6.5 Lakh (Pakistani Rupees) per episode.

Follow Us

Sanam Saeed

4/9
Sanam Saeed

Known for her acting chops, Sanam Saeed reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakhs 45 thousand per episode, as per media reports.

Follow Us

Hania Aamir

5/9
Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is one more another highly paid actress in the Pakistani entertainment world. She reportedly charges Rs 3 to 4 lakh per episode.

Follow Us

Saba Qamar

6/9
Saba Qamar

With a fee of Rs 3 to 4 lakh per episode, Saba remains one of the top earners in the Pakistani showbiz as per Pinkvilla.com. She has featured in dramas include Baaghi, Cheekh, Digest Writer, and Maat. 

Follow Us

Maya Ali

7/9
Maya Ali

Actress Maya Ali made her TV debut in Durr-e-Shehwar and later appeared as the titular character in the romantic comedy Aun Zara (2013). The Mann Mayal actress's net worth is reported to be USD 15 million (approximately Rs. 122 crore). She also has turned into an entrepreneur with her clothing brand, MAYA Pret-A-Porter.

Follow Us

Mehwish Hayat

8/9
Mehwish Hayat

According to Pinkvilla.com, Mehwish Hayat is a known actress in Pakistani showbiz world. She is one of the highest-paid actresses, and charges a whopping Rs 8 lakh per episode, reportedly.

Follow Us

Kubra Khan

9/9
Kubra Khan

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is a popular face in dramas. She has worked in show including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Sinf-e-Aahan. The star charges around PKR 35 Lakh (3.5 Million Rupees) per project (drama/film), making her one of the higher-paid stars.

Follow Us
Highest-Paid Pakistani ActressHighest-Paid Pakistani Actress In 2025Richest Pakistani actorsAyeza KhanAyeza Khan feeRichest Pakistani CelebsSRK Of PakistanHumayun SaeedMahira Khanmahira khan net worthhighest paid Pakistani actorsEntertainmentHania Aamir feesmehwish hayat boyfriend
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 squad
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Auction Buys, Predicted XI & Everything You Need To Know; KL Rahul To Mitchell Starc
camera icon8
title
MasterChef India Season 9
MasterChef India Season 9: Premiere Date, Theme And What Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur & Ranveer Brar Studied To Become Chefs
camera icon7
title
Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
IPL 2026: How Do Gujarat Titans Look After Auction For The New Season?
camera icon10
title
Mumbai Indians squad IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Squad: Auction Buys, Predicted 11 & Everything You Need To Know; Rohit Sharma To Jasprit Bumrah
camera icon9
title
Mohammed Izhar
Meet Mohammed Izhar: 21Yo Bihar Boy From Supaul Who Got Picked By MI For Rs 30,00,000; Lives In Kuccha House Will Now Share Dressing Room With Rohit Sharma & Sachin Tendulkar