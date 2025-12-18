Meet The Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses Of 2025: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir To Mehwish Hayat - Who Is Earning In Crores?

2 / 9

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's net worth as reported by Siasat.com is estimated to be USD 5-8 million (approximately Rs. 57 crore). She is also one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and has many honours to her credit including seven Lux Style Awards and seven Hum Awards.

The actress reportedly charges anywhere between PKR 5 to 10 million (PKR 50 lakh to PKR 1 crore) for a film. According to Siasat Daily, Mahira might have charged around PKR 3 to 5 crore for her movie 'Neelofar'.