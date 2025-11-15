Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985511https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-indian-actor-who-fell-in-love-with-a-greek-woman-married-divorced-and-are-now-back-together-2985511
NewsPhotos Meet The Indian Actor Who Fell In Love with A Greek Woman, Married, Divorced, And Are Now Back Together
photoDetails

Meet The Indian Actor Who Fell In Love with A Greek Woman, Married, Divorced, And Are Now Back Together

The couple met through mutual friends and instantly bonded over art, travel, and a shared love for cinema. Their connection quickly blossomed into a romance that captured attention.
Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us

A Love Straight Out of a Movie

1/9
A Love Straight Out of a Movie

Indian actor Gulshan Devaiah and Greek beauty Kallirroi Tziafeta have a love story as cinematic as his films. They met, fell in love, married, parted ways, and later found their way back to each other.

Follow Us

How It All Began

2/9
How It All Began

The couple met through mutual friends and instantly bonded over art, travel, and a shared love for cinema. Their connection quickly blossomed into a romance that captured attention.

 

Follow Us

Tying the Knot

3/9
Tying the Knot

After dating for two years, Gulshan and Kallirroi married in 2012. Their wedding was a beautiful cross-cultural celebration, blending Indian and Greek traditions.

 

Follow Us

Life Together

4/9
Life Together

For eight years, the couple seemed inseparable. They often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting fans with their adventures and love.

 

Follow Us

The Split

5/9
The Split

By 2020, cracks appeared in their marriage, leading to a quiet and amicable divorce. They chose to keep the matter private, confirming later that they were both doing well individually.

 

Follow Us

Love Rekindled

6/9
Love Rekindled

After nearly three years apart, love had other plans. In 2023, Gulshan confirmed they had started dating again, taking things slow and cherishing each other’s company.

 

Follow Us

Love Rekindled

7/9
Love Rekindled

After nearly three years apart, love had other plans. In 2023, Gulshan confirmed they had started dating again, taking things slow and cherishing each other’s company.

 

Follow Us

A New Beginning

8/9
A New Beginning

Gulshan shared, “We’ve started dating again, and the most planning we currently do is find nice restaurants to go to or destinations to holiday in together.” Their second chance at love is filled with simplicity and joy.

 

Follow Us

On the Work Front

9/9
On the Work Front

Gulshan continues to shine in cinema. He was last seen in Kantara Chapter 1, which became a box office hit, proving that both his personal and professional life are thriving.

(All images: X/ Instagram)

Follow Us
meet actorGulshan DevaiahKallirroi TziafetaIndian actorGreek wifeDivorceremarriageback togetherLove storyBollywood Newscelebrity relationship
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
rare island birds
7 Rare Island Birds So Unique, You Won't Find Them Anywhere Else on Earth!
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retentions
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 released players
Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- It Is...
camera icon10
title
Money Mistakes
Are You Doing THESE 9 Common Money Mistakes? Here’s How They Drain Your Income