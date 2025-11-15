Meet The Indian Actor Who Fell In Love with A Greek Woman, Married, Divorced, And Are Now Back Together
A Love Straight Out of a Movie
Indian actor Gulshan Devaiah and Greek beauty Kallirroi Tziafeta have a love story as cinematic as his films. They met, fell in love, married, parted ways, and later found their way back to each other.
How It All Began
The couple met through mutual friends and instantly bonded over art, travel, and a shared love for cinema. Their connection quickly blossomed into a romance that captured attention.
Tying the Knot
After dating for two years, Gulshan and Kallirroi married in 2012. Their wedding was a beautiful cross-cultural celebration, blending Indian and Greek traditions.
Life Together
For eight years, the couple seemed inseparable. They often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, delighting fans with their adventures and love.
The Split
By 2020, cracks appeared in their marriage, leading to a quiet and amicable divorce. They chose to keep the matter private, confirming later that they were both doing well individually.
Love Rekindled
After nearly three years apart, love had other plans. In 2023, Gulshan confirmed they had started dating again, taking things slow and cherishing each other’s company.
A New Beginning
Gulshan shared, “We’ve started dating again, and the most planning we currently do is find nice restaurants to go to or destinations to holiday in together.” Their second chance at love is filled with simplicity and joy.
On the Work Front
Gulshan continues to shine in cinema. He was last seen in Kantara Chapter 1, which became a box office hit, proving that both his personal and professional life are thriving.
(All images: X/ Instagram)
