Meet The Lawyer Defending Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Madras High Court; Studied Law At Delhi University, Kamal Haasan Is His.....

Jana Nayagan Release Delayed
The makers of Jana Nayagan are currently awaiting orders from the Madras High Court, which has reserved its decision until January 9. The Vijay-starrer was earlier scheduled for release on the same date, but the delay in certification forced the producers to seek judicial intervention.
Lawyer Garnering Attention
Amid the legal proceedings, the senior advocate representing KVN Productions — the production house behind Jana Nayagan has become a talking point among fans and industry watchers.
Who’s Fighting For The Release Of Vijay’s Political Drama?
Senior advocate Satish Parasaran is arguing the case in favour of the Vijay-starrer before the Madras High Court. Known for handling several high-profile cases involving Tamil cinema, Parasaran’s presence has added weight to the legal fight.
Special Connection With Tamil Film Industry
Several fans on social media have pointed out that Satish Parasaran shares a deep-rooted connection with the Tamil film industry, particularly with actor and politician Kamal Haasan.
Who Is Satish Parasaran?
Satish Parasaran is the son of K. Parasaran, who served as the Attorney General of India from 1983 to 1989, and Saroja. He is one of the most prominent senior advocates practicing before the Madras High Court.
Connection With Kamal Haasan
Parasaran’s mother, Saroja, is the first cousin of Kamal Haasan, making the senior lawyer the Tamil superstar’s nephew; a link that has often drawn attention whenever he appears in film-related legal cases.
Has Represented Kamal Haasan In Court
Satish Parasaran has frequently represented Kamal Haasan and his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International in legal matters.
Most recently, he appeared on behalf of the actor to ensure the safe screening of Thug Life in Karnataka after the film ran into controversy over Kamal Haasan’s remark that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.”
He had also represented the actor when Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Madras High Court in connection with the Indian 2 film set accident in 2020, which tragically claimed three lives.
Satish Parasaran: Educational Background
Satish Parasaran completed his LLB from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi, before establishing himself as a leading constitutional and criminal law expert.
All Eyes On Satish Parasaran
The senior advocate will represent Jana Nayagan in the Madras High Court as the court hears arguments in the censor certification case. With the verdict awaited, all eyes remain on the legal outcome that will determine when Vijay’s political drama finally reaches the big screen.
