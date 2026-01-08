Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3004672https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-lawyer-defending-vijay-s-jana-nayagan-in-madras-high-court-studied-law-at-delhi-university-kamal-haasan-is-his-3004672
NewsPhotosMeet The Lawyer Defending Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Madras High Court; Studied Law At Delhi University, Kamal Haasan Is His.....
photoDetails

Meet The Lawyer Defending Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Madras High Court; Studied Law At Delhi University, Kamal Haasan Is His.....

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated political drama Jana Nayagan has hit a roadblock after its release was postponed due to delays in certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Multiple objections raised during the review process have pushed the makers to approach the Madras High Court.
Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Jana Nayagan Release Delayed

1/9
Jana Nayagan Release Delayed

The makers of Jana Nayagan are currently awaiting orders from the Madras High Court, which has reserved its decision until January 9. The Vijay-starrer was earlier scheduled for release on the same date, but the delay in certification forced the producers to seek judicial intervention.

 

Follow Us

Lawyer Garnering Attention

2/9
Lawyer Garnering Attention

Amid the legal proceedings, the senior advocate representing KVN Productions — the production house behind Jana Nayagan has become a talking point among fans and industry watchers.

 

 

Follow Us

Who’s Fighting For The Release Of Vijay’s Political Drama?

3/9
Who’s Fighting For The Release Of Vijay’s Political Drama?

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran is arguing the case in favour of the Vijay-starrer before the Madras High Court. Known for handling several high-profile cases involving Tamil cinema, Parasaran’s presence has added weight to the legal fight.

 

Follow Us

Special Connection With Tamil Film Industry

4/9
Special Connection With Tamil Film Industry

Several fans on social media have pointed out that Satish Parasaran shares a deep-rooted connection with the Tamil film industry, particularly with actor and politician Kamal Haasan.

Follow Us

Who Is Satish Parasaran?

5/9
Who Is Satish Parasaran?

Satish Parasaran is the son of K. Parasaran, who served as the Attorney General of India from 1983 to 1989, and Saroja. He is one of the most prominent senior advocates practicing before the Madras High Court.

 

Follow Us

Connection With Kamal Haasan

6/9
Connection With Kamal Haasan

Parasaran’s mother, Saroja, is the first cousin of Kamal Haasan, making the senior lawyer the Tamil superstar’s nephew; a link that has often drawn attention whenever he appears in film-related legal cases.

 

Follow Us

Has Represented Kamal Haasan In Court

7/9
Has Represented Kamal Haasan In Court

Satish Parasaran has frequently represented Kamal Haasan and his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International in legal matters.

Most recently, he appeared on behalf of the actor to ensure the safe screening of Thug Life in Karnataka after the film ran into controversy over Kamal Haasan’s remark that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.”

He had also represented the actor when Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Madras High Court in connection with the Indian 2 film set accident in 2020, which tragically claimed three lives.

Follow Us

Satish Parasaran: Educational Background

8/9
Satish Parasaran: Educational Background

Satish Parasaran completed his LLB from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi, before establishing himself as a leading constitutional and criminal law expert.

Follow Us

All Eyes On Satish Parasaran

9/9
All Eyes On Satish Parasaran

The senior advocate will represent Jana Nayagan in the Madras High Court as the court hears arguments in the censor certification case. With the verdict awaited, all eyes remain on the legal outcome that will determine when Vijay’s political drama finally reaches the big screen.

 

(All images: X/ IMDB)

Follow Us
Jana Nayagan Release Delayedvijay thalapathy lawyerjana nayagan lawyerVijay’s Jana Nayagan release postponedSatish Parasaranwho is Satish Parasaran
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Siddu
From Siddu To Thukpa: What To Eat When You’re In Chitkul
camera icon8
title
mobility
India’s First Train Station With Rooftop Restaurant, Hypermarket, Showrooms: Not New Delhi, Mumbai But…
camera icon11
title
Asif Nazrul
Meet Asif Nazrul: Bangladesh’s Sports Advisor Who Refused Playing T20 World Cup 2026 In India At Cost Of National Dignity; Wrote To ICC, Always Kept Anti India Approach; Unfazed By Attacks At Bangladeshi Hindus
camera icon8
title
RCB IPL 2026
Meet 4 Overseas Players Likely To Start For RCB In IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood & More; Check Probable XI
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians IPL 2026
Meet 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For MI In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...; Check PROBABLE PLAYING XI Also