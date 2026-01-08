Meet The Lawyer Defending Vijay’s Jana Nayagan In Madras High Court; Studied Law At Delhi University, Kamal Haasan Is His.....

7 / 9

Satish Parasaran has frequently represented Kamal Haasan and his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International in legal matters.

Most recently, he appeared on behalf of the actor to ensure the safe screening of Thug Life in Karnataka after the film ran into controversy over Kamal Haasan’s remark that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.”

He had also represented the actor when Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Madras High Court in connection with the Indian 2 film set accident in 2020, which tragically claimed three lives.