Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2919864https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-lesser-known-relative-of-ambanis-beautiful-fashion-consultant-manages-world-s-top-diamond-company-married-to-her-net-worth-will-surprise-you-2919864
NewsPhotosMeet The Lesser-Known Relative Of Ambanis: Beautiful Fashion Consultant, Manages World’s Top Diamond Company — Married To........, Her Net Worth Will Surprise You
photoDetails

Meet The Lesser-Known Relative Of Ambanis: Beautiful Fashion Consultant, Manages World’s Top Diamond Company — Married To........, Her Net Worth Will Surprise You

In this feature, we introduce you to the younger sister of Shloka Ambani, who grabbed media attention this year at Met Gala. She’s not just another fashionista, her story is truly inspiring.
Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet the Lesser-Known Relative of the Ambanis

1/8
Meet the Lesser-Known Relative of the Ambanis

She is related to the Ambani family as the younger sister of Shloka Mehta, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s elder daughter-in-law. Shloka is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of the Ambani family.

 

Follow Us

Who is Diya Mehta Jatia?

2/8
Who is Diya Mehta Jatia?

Diya Mehta Jatia is no stranger to the world of luxury and fashion. She is a successful entrepreneur and fashion consultant, best known for curating the stylish looks of her sister, Shloka Mehta and friend Isha Ambani.

 

Follow Us

Not Just a Fashion Consultant

3/8
Not Just a Fashion Consultant

Apart from pursuing her passion for fashion, Diya also manages her family’s diamond business. She plays a key role in Rosy Blue, one of the world’s top diamond companies, which reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1,800 crore.

Follow Us

Educational Qualifications

4/8
Educational Qualifications

According to her LinkedIn profile, Diya holds:A diploma in Fashion Communication from the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design,A diploma in Art & Business from Sotheby's Institute of Art,A diploma in Graphic Design from the University of the Arts London

She completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Follow Us

Married Life

5/8
Married Life

Diya is married to Ayush Jatia, the son of fast-food tycoon Amit Jatia. Ayush is the Managing Director of Hardcastle Restaurants, which operates McDonald’s franchises in western and southern India. His reported net worth is approximately $665 million.

Follow Us

Mom of Two

6/8
Mom of Two

After their wedding, Diya and Ayush moved to the UK. The couple has two children — a girl and a boy. Diya is also a social media personality with over 2 Lakh followers on Instagram.

 

Follow Us

Diya and Ayush's Luxurious Wedding

7/8
Diya and Ayush's Luxurious Wedding

Diya and Ayush got married in 2017, and their wedding in Bahrain was a grand, three-day affair. Hosted across top-tier hotels like Four Seasons Bay and Ritz-Carlton on a private island, the event was a testament to their luxurious lifestyle, as reported by Vogue.

Follow Us

Grabbing headlines at the Met Gala 2025

8/8
Grabbing headlines at the Met Gala 2025

Diya made headlines at the Met Gala 2025, held in New York, where she stunned in a white suit paired with a Nehru cap and heirloom polki jewellery.

She was one of the few A-listers who walked the Sabyasachi-designed blue carpet, alongside celebrities like Isha Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Follow Us
Ambanisyounger sister of ambaniShloka Ambaniayush jatiaAkash Ambanidiya mehta jatiawho is diya mehta jatia
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
RCB
RCB Players Who Won IPL Title With Other Teams Before Winning It Again In 2025: Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And...
camera icon7
title
national park ranthambore
Meet Queen Of Ranthambore: Used To Be World’s Oldest-Surviving Tigress In Wild, Passed Away At Age Of...
camera icon8
title
Kuberaa
Kuberaa Roars Into Theatres: 6 Reasons Why This Film Is A Must-Watch THIS Weekend
camera icon12
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 23- 29: Your Mind And Heart Could Be At Conflict THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Yashasvi Jaiswal
3 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Break In IND vs ENG Series After Scoring Century In Leeds Test - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK