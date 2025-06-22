Meet The Lesser-Known Relative Of Ambanis: Beautiful Fashion Consultant, Manages World’s Top Diamond Company — Married To........, Her Net Worth Will Surprise You
Meet the Lesser-Known Relative of the Ambanis
She is related to the Ambani family as the younger sister of Shloka Mehta, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s elder daughter-in-law. Shloka is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of the Ambani family.
Who is Diya Mehta Jatia?
Diya Mehta Jatia is no stranger to the world of luxury and fashion. She is a successful entrepreneur and fashion consultant, best known for curating the stylish looks of her sister, Shloka Mehta and friend Isha Ambani.
Not Just a Fashion Consultant
Apart from pursuing her passion for fashion, Diya also manages her family’s diamond business. She plays a key role in Rosy Blue, one of the world’s top diamond companies, which reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs 1,800 crore.
Educational Qualifications
According to her LinkedIn profile, Diya holds:A diploma in Fashion Communication from the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design,A diploma in Art & Business from Sotheby's Institute of Art,A diploma in Graphic Design from the University of the Arts London
She completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.
Married Life
Diya is married to Ayush Jatia, the son of fast-food tycoon Amit Jatia. Ayush is the Managing Director of Hardcastle Restaurants, which operates McDonald’s franchises in western and southern India. His reported net worth is approximately $665 million.
Mom of Two
After their wedding, Diya and Ayush moved to the UK. The couple has two children — a girl and a boy. Diya is also a social media personality with over 2 Lakh followers on Instagram.
Diya and Ayush's Luxurious Wedding
Diya and Ayush got married in 2017, and their wedding in Bahrain was a grand, three-day affair. Hosted across top-tier hotels like Four Seasons Bay and Ritz-Carlton on a private island, the event was a testament to their luxurious lifestyle, as reported by Vogue.
Grabbing headlines at the Met Gala 2025
Diya made headlines at the Met Gala 2025, held in New York, where she stunned in a white suit paired with a Nehru cap and heirloom polki jewellery.
She was one of the few A-listers who walked the Sabyasachi-designed blue carpet, alongside celebrities like Isha Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, and Natasha Poonawalla.
Trending Photos