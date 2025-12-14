Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Hit Music: Worked With Hans Zimmer, Composed ‘Ghafoor’, Won National Award For.....
Meet The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Hit Music: Worked With Hans Zimmer, Composed ‘Ghafoor’, Won National Award For.....

In this feature, we take a closer look at the man behind Dhurandhar’s superhit songs, whose work has earned both national and international acclaim.
Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Who Is The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Music?

Who Is The Man Behind Dhurandhar’s Music?

The music of Dhurandhar has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, an Indian music composer and entrepreneur known for his distinctive sound and powerful background scores.

DYK? He Is A National Award Winner

DYK? He Is A National Award Winner

Shashwat Sachdev won the Best Background Music award at the 66th National Film Awards for his impactful score in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Filmfare R.D. Burman Award Winner

Filmfare R.D. Burman Award Winner

He also received the 65th Filmfare R.D. Burman Award for Best New and Upcoming Talent, further cementing his position as one of the most promising composers in the industry.

 

Belongs To Jaipur

Belongs To Jaipur

Sachdev was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He began learning music at the age of three, training in Hindustani classical vocals and rhythm. During his school years, he also studied Western classical piano, shaping his versatile musical foundation.

 

Has Worked In Hollywood

Has Worked In Hollywood

In 2011, Shashwat moved to Los Angeles, where he worked on several Hollywood projects. This phase helped him master orchestration, sound design, and film scoring, while exposing him to global music production standards.

 

Work In Bollywood

Work In Bollywood

Shashwat made his Bollywood debut as a composer in 2017 with Phillauri, starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.

In 2018, he composed four songs for Veere Di Wedding, the female buddy comedy directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Acclaim For Uri: The Surgical Strike

Acclaim For Uri: The Surgical Strike

His background score for Uri: The Surgical Strike earned him widespread acclaim. Apart from the National Award, Shashwat also won the 21st IIFA Award for Best Background Score for the film.

 

Working With Hans Zimmer

Working With Hans Zimmer

Shashwat Sachdev is currently working as a featured artist on Hans Zimmer and James Everingham’s score for the upcoming BBC crime thriller Virdee, based on AA Dhand’s popular novels.

DhurandharDhurandhar musicDhurandhar music composerShashwat Sachdevwho is Shashwat SachdevUri: The surgical strikeAditya Dhar
