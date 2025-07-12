Advertisement
MEET The Man Behind India's First Ever Heart Transplant And His Connection To Actress Ananya Pandey

Long before Ananya Panday lit up the silver screen, a close member of her family was making history in the operating room, playing a key role in India's first successful heart transplant.
Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Meet The Man Behind India’s First-Ever Heart Transplant

1/7
Meet The Man Behind India’s First-Ever Heart Transplant

While many know Ananya Panday as a rising star in Bollywood, few are aware of her remarkable connection to a man who helped pioneer a historic moment in Indian medical history, the country's first successful heart transplant.

Who is the Doctor?

2/7
Who is the Doctor?

Yes, the man in question is Dr. Sharad Pandey, a renowned cardiac surgeon who was part of the surgical team that performed India’s first-ever heart transplant. His expertise and dedication have saved countless lives and marked a significant milestone in Indian medical science.

What's His Relation With Actress Ananya Pandey?

3/7
What's His Relation With Actress Ananya Pandey?

Here's where it gets personal: Dr. Sharad Pandey is none other than Ananya Panday's grandfather. While she now lights up the silver screen, he’s been a beacon of life and hope in operation theatres. 

 

Ananya Panday’s Heartfelt Tribute on Doctor’s Day

4/7
Ananya Panday’s Heartfelt Tribute on Doctor’s Day

On National Doctors’ Day, Ananya shared a warm message appreciating the selfless service of doctors. She gave a special mention to her uncle, expressing pride in his contribution to the medical field and how his work has always inspired her to pursue excellence in her own career.

 

Ananya Pandey Movies

5/7
Ananya Pandey Movies

Ananya debuted with Student of the Year 2 and quickly became a fan favourite. With roles in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kesari 2, and Dream Girl 2, she’s shown both versatility and promise in the evolving Bollywood landscape.

From Medicine to Movies

6/7
From Medicine to Movies

Ananya Panday shared that surprising detail in an interview with ELLE India back in April 2019. When asked, "If you weren’t an actor, what would you do?" She replied, "I'd probably be a doctor because I loved studying biology in school. But I also really love kids, so maybe a primary school teacher?"

Ananya Panday: An Animal Lover

7/7
Ananya Panday: An Animal Lover

Ananya Panday is a passionate animal lover and often shares adorable moments with her pet dogs, showing her deep affection for furry companions. (All Images: @ananyapanday/Instagram/X)

