Meet The Man Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Might Be Based On — No, It’s Not NSA Ajit Doval
Internet Conspiracy Theories Suggest a Different Hero Behind the Film
Ever since the first look of Dhurandhar dropped, speculation has been swirling about the inspiration behind Ranveer Singh’s explosive new role. Many fans believe the film is based on the life of India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, known for his covert operations and the planning behind the 2016 surgical strikes. However, the makers have remained tight-lipped, offering no confirmation either way.
Dhurandhar’s Explosive Look Fuels Fan Frenzy
Ranveer’s intense transformation and commanding screen presence in the teaser have set the internet abuzz. While some believe the film is directly based on NSA Doval, others suggest it draws inspiration from a group of unnamed Indian intelligence officers who worked closely with Doval during early cross-border missions.
So, Who Is Dhurandhar Really Based On?
Although the filmmakers have confirmed that Dhurandhar is based on true events, they’ve not revealed the identity of the real-life inspiration behind the story.
However, internet theories and several reports now point toward a lesser-known but equally heroic figure: Major Mohit Sharma.
Who Was Major Mohit Sharma?
Major Mohit Sharma was a Para Special Forces officer who undertook covert operations deep inside enemy territory. Disguised as a local, he infiltrated terror networks in Pakistan under the alias “Iqbal” and gained the trust of militants — a feat few Indian operatives have accomplished.
Ashok Chakra Honor
He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award after he passed away in 2009 in Kashmir.
If the speculation is accurate, Dhurandhar may be telling the story of one of India’s most daring military legends.
Who’s Playing Ajit Doval?
From the trailer and early glimpses, it appears that R Madhavan is portraying Ajit Doval. Some fans believe Ranveer Singh could be playing a younger version of Doval, though this is yet to be confirmed.
Netizens' Take
Netizens say the film reportedly spans several decades, from the 1970s and 1980s up to the present, potentially covering the early days of Indian espionage missions in Pakistan carried out by Doval and his team of elite operatives.
Final Word: All Speculation- For Now
It’s important to note that none of these reports are officially confirmed. The identities of the characters and their real-life counterparts remain part of the film’s tightly guarded mystery. For now, Dhurandhar continues to fuel curiosity, conspiracy theories.
