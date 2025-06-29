Meet The Only Indian Who Attended Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding — Not The Ambanis Or Adanis, Bollywood’s Favourite, Lives In Rs 750 Crore Mansion, Her Net Worth Is...

1 / 7

Jeff Bezos tied the knot with longtime partner Lauren Sánchez in Venice on June 27, in an intimate ceremony attended by fewer than 200 guests — a handpicked list of global elites.

Among the invitees were Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria.