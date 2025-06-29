Meet The Only Indian Who Attended Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding — Not The Ambanis Or Adanis, Bollywood’s Favourite, Lives In Rs 750 Crore Mansion, Her Net Worth Is...
Jeff Bezos’ Star-Studded Wedding
Jeff Bezos tied the knot with longtime partner Lauren Sánchez in Venice on June 27, in an intimate ceremony attended by fewer than 200 guests — a handpicked list of global elites.
Among the invitees were Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria.
The Only Indian at the Wedding
While many might expect names like Ambani or Adani on such a guest list, the only Indian who made it was none other than Natasha Poonawalla — philanthropist, fashion icon, and one of Bollywood’s most admired socialites.
Who Is Natasha Poonawalla?
At 43, Natasha Poonawalla serves as the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII) — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. She also holds prominent positions including: Chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, Director of the Poonawalla Science Park in the Netherlands, Director of Villoo Poonawalla Racing and Breeding Pvt Ltd
Education
Natasha holds a bachelor’s degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University and earned her master’s degree from the London School of Economics in 2004.
Married Life
She is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII and the son of industrialist Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla. The couple has two sons, Cyrus and Darius.
Bollywood Connections
A fixture on the fashion circuit, Natasha is often seen with Bollywood A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. From fashion weeks to exclusive parties — Natasha is always on the guest list.
Net Worth and Lavish Lifestyle
As per reports, Natasha Poonawalla has an estimated net worth of Rs 660 crore. She and her family reside in the iconic Lincoln House in Mumbai, one of India’s most expensive private residences, reportedly worth Rs 750 crore.
