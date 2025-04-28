Advertisement
Meet the PhD Dropout Who Became an Adult Content Creator On OnlyFans – And Now She Earns Millions

 PhD scholar who left academia and became an adult content creator, holds an impressive educational background - Know all about her bold career move.

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Zara Dar’s Origins

Zara Dar’s Origins

An Online debate about her Origins is making buzz on social media as rumours to be Indian the model, who shares multicultural ties, admitted that her surname is Darcy, which she has now shortened to Darz/Dar. Conforming about her Identity Dar took to X and clearified, ''I am American, born and raised, with a mixed background: American, Persian, Southern European, Middle Eastern, and Indian.''

Who Is Zaa Darcy

Who Is Zara Darcy

Texas-based YouTuber and former PhD student Zara Darcy, also known as Zara Dar, who once championed women in science and technology, has left academia to pursue a full-time career in adult content creation, sparking a buzz on social media.

Tech World To Adult Model

Tech World To Adult Model

YouTuber Zara Dar, who dropped out of her PhD and left a high-profile career behind, is now a full-time adult content creator. In a candid video, she admitted, ''I’ve cried so much over this decision because it's a stressful one, not that I’m particularly sad.'' She cited the pressures of academia, financial instability, and lack of recognition as key reasons for her move.

 

''Made Over $1 Million''

''Made Over $1 Million''

Backing her decision, Zara reveals she has been able to make over '$1 million', which helped her pay off her family’s mortgage, buy a car, and avoid taking out student loans.

'Thankfully, I avoided taking out any student loans. Now, I have an investment portfolio and am planning to buy my own house. These accomplishments are a testament to the tangible rewards of carving my own path and the freedom it has brought me.' she further added. 

Online Debate

Online Debate

Zara Dar's old YouTube video titled "PhD Dropout to OnlyFans Model" went viral, reigniting conversations around her bold career pivot. In the video, Zara officially announced her decision to move away from higher studies, a choice that surprised many of her followers.  Known for using her YouTube channel (@zara-dar) as an educational hub, where she shared STEM-related insights and research experiences, Zara has now fully embraced her journey as a full-time adult content creator. Her transition marks not just a shift in profession but a redefinition of how personal reinvention can exist at the intersection of intellect and self-expression. 

Youtuber Zara Dar

Youtuber Zara Dar

Zara Dar has over 1 lakh subscribers on YouTube, She was using her channel to educate and inspire aspiring technologists through tutorials on machine learning and neural networks. Dar reveals about her plans and said, ''I will continue teaching STEM-related content on my YouTube channel. Pursuing OnlyFans full-time has given me the freedom to learn and share new content. ''

 

Turning Point

Turning Point

Dar’s move from a high-profile career to becoming a full-time adult content creator has ignited debate online. In her YouTube video talking about her decision she shared, 'Switching to OnlyFans and content creation full-time isn't just a career choice it feels like a gamble on the direction of my entire life''. ''Some days, I wonder if I’m making the right decision,' she further added. 

(All Image: @its.zaradar/ Instagram) 

