7 / 7

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Chinni Prakash, who worked with Bhanu Khan, revealed in an exclusive interview with Zoom:

“We don’t know where she is now. Every 10 years, we keep changing dancers. They all move on and do their own work. Some get married, some settle down. Some leave India and shift to Dubai, America… They all get busy. I don’t have any connection with them now.”