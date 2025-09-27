Meet The Real 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' Girl From Bobby Deol's Song, Replaced By Mona Singh In The Ba***ds of Bollywood — What Is She Doing Now?
who was the real background dancer she replaced?
The Iconic Song
Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt was a superhit in the 1990s, and has now regained popularity thanks to its reimagining in Aryan Khan’s film.
Use of VFX or Reshoot?
Reports suggest Aryan Khan allegedly used VFX to digitally replace one of the two original background dancers with Mona Singh in the song.
Who Was the Original Dancer?
The original dancer was Bhanu Khan, a popular background dancer of the 1990s who appeared in several hit songs.
Meet Bhanu Khan
In Gupt, Bhanu Khan played the role of a glamorous bartender, donning a white dress while grooving alongside Bobby Deol in the memorable track.
Bhanu Khan’s Other Work
Her other appearances include:
Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge (Raja Hindustani, 1996) Gutur Gutur (Dalaal, 1993) Ram Kasam Mera Bada Naam Ho Gaya (Gumrah, 1993) Doodh Ban Jaaoongi Malai Ban Jaaoongi (Sarhad, 1995) Mona Singh’s Connection & The Other Actress
The Second Dancer
Alongside Bobby Deol and Bhanu Khan, the original song also featured Mahru Sheikh, dressed in black. She later became a familiar face on television, playing Apoorva Agnihotri’s mother in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.
What Is Bhanu Khan Doing Now?
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Chinni Prakash, who worked with Bhanu Khan, revealed in an exclusive interview with Zoom:
“We don’t know where she is now. Every 10 years, we keep changing dancers. They all move on and do their own work. Some get married, some settle down. Some leave India and shift to Dubai, America… They all get busy. I don’t have any connection with them now.”
Trending Photos