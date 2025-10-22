Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet The Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal To Gaurav Khanna, Staggering Earnings, Net Worth & Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics
Meet The Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal To Gaurav Khanna, Staggering Earnings, Net Worth & Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics

Meet The Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Today, let's get down to check who is the richest Bigg Boss 19 contestant this season based on their earnings and net worth as cited by some media portals.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Meet The Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

1/7
Meet The Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Meet Richest Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List: Headlined by Salman Khan, the ongoing Bigg Boss 19 season is high on drama, fights and emotions. The big daddy of reality TV show saw 16 contestants inside the house when it started, with few eliminated and 2 new wild cards - the game has upped the entertainment quotient. Today, let's get down to check who is the richest Bigg Boss 19 contestant this season based on their earnings and net worth as cited by some media portals.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Amaal Mallik's Net Worth

2/7
Amaal Mallik's Net Worth

According to TOI report, Amaal Mallik has a net worth of approximately Rs 25–30 crore. He is wealthiest contestant this season. Popular singer and music composer is also one of the top earners this season. Reportedly, he receives about Rs 8.75 lakhs per week, roughly Rs 1.25 lakh per day.

Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 Fee

3/7
Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 Fee

This television actor has an estimated net worth of Rs 15–18 crore. Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of the season, taking home approximately Rs 17.5 lakhs per week, which works out to about Rs 2.5 lakhs per day.

Tanya Mitta's net worth

4/7
Tanya Mitta's net worth

The social media star and spiritual influencer keeps boasting about her immense wealth and fetish for eating baklawa from Dubai. According to TOI, her net worth is about Rs 12-15 crore. However, nothing has been confirmed about the figures as yet. Earlier, her net worth was reported to be Rs 2 crore.

Zeishan Quadri's net worth

5/7
Zeishan Quadri's net worth

The Gangs of Wasseypur fame star has a reported net worth of about Rs 6-7 crore, comprising acting, writing, directing, and OTT projects as per TOI.

Kunickaa Sadanand's Earnings

6/7
Kunickaa Sadanand's Earnings

She has a net worth of about Rs 8-10 crore, which comes majorly from her film/TV career. A practising lawyer, she is also associated with many social causes.

Awez Darbar

7/7
Awez Darbar

Although, Awez Darbar is out from the Bigg Boss 19 show yet his fan following on social media is massive. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 5–12 crore - coming from choreography, brand collabs amid other things. Choreographer and influencer Awez Darbar is reportedly earning around Rs 6 lakhs per week.

