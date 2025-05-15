Meet The Richest Indian Actor Of 2025 Whose First Paycheck Was Rs 50, Today He Has Rs 7500 Cr Net Worth, Way More Than Brad Pitt, Salman Khan!
Richest Indian Actor Of 2025: He has raced past many Hollywood biggies including George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.
Esquire's latest list about the 'Top 10 Richest Actors in the World' is out! Interestingly, the only Indian star making it to the much-hyped list if none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The King of Bollywood has managed to grab the 4th spot on this global ranking, with his strong financial backing. He has raced past many Hollywood biggies including George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.
SRK'S Staggering Net Worth
Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood is also the richest actor in India. Esquire estimates his net worth at $876.5 million (around ₹7500 crore), which also makes him the fourth-richest actor in the world. Shah Rukh is behind Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.49 billion), Dwayne Johnson ($1.19 billion), and Tom Cruise ($891 million) on the list. He has beaten Hollywood biggies including George Clooney ($742.8 million), Robert de Niro ($735.5 million), and Brad Pitt ($594.2 million) in the list.
Shah Rukh Khan vs Rest Of Bollywood Net Worth
While SRK'S net worth is estimated to be a whopping Rs 7500 crore, let's figure out what the others standing reads. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3100 crore), Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore), and Akshay Kumar ( ₹2500 crore). It is actress and SRK's friend Juhi Chawla who comes in second close to him with Rs 4600 crore net worth, way ahead of many A-lister actors in India.
SRK's Private Jet
The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI.
The King On Top
The King of romance gave two massive hits—Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, both these raked in over Rs 2,000 crore globally. His next film, King is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The filming will start in June 2025 this year. With strong buzz about Deepika Padukone joining in as the female lead - this looks like another banger! He owns a cricket team in multiple leagues, runs his own production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and has invested in various other business ventures.
SRK's First Salary
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan in one of his earlier interviews with PTI, while discussing his movie 'Raees' recounted his first earnings. He talked about when he was an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert, where he received a gratifying sum of Rs 50 as his first paycheck.
From TV To Movies
Shah Rukh Khan made his television debut with a series named 'Fauji'. He has also made appearances in series like 'Circus', 'Wagle Ki Duniya', and 'Idiot'. It was in 1991 when SRK changed his decision to act in films, and since then, there has been no turning back for the legendary actor.
SRK's Upcoming Projects
He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, after blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. He is now gearing up for his next film titled 'King', in which he will share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan. King is reportedly slated for a 2026 release. Actress Deepika Padukone is likely to join the cast. Abhishek Bachchan also plays a pivotal part in it.
