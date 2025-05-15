Meet The Richest Indian Actor Of 2025 Whose First Paycheck Was Rs 50, Today He Has Rs 7500 Cr Net Worth, Way More Than Brad Pitt, Salman Khan!

5 / 8

The King of romance gave two massive hits—Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, both these raked in over Rs 2,000 crore globally. His next film, King is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The filming will start in June 2025 this year. With strong buzz about Deepika Padukone joining in as the female lead - this looks like another banger! He owns a cricket team in multiple leagues, runs his own production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and has invested in various other business ventures.