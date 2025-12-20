Meet The South Superstar Who Is A Trained Magician And The First Indian Actor To Hold the Rank Of Lieutenant Colonel In Territorial Army, Serving For 16 Years
Meet Actor who serves as Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army
The actor in question has worked in over 400 films across multiple languages and holds the rare distinction of serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.
First actor honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army
In 2009, the actor was conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, becoming the first Indian actor to receive this prestigious military honour.
Serving in Territorial Army for over 16 years
He has been associated with the Territorial Army for over 16 years. The commitment was reportedly inspired after portraying a soldier on screen, an experience that deeply influenced him and strengthened his bond with the armed forces.
Presented with COAS Commendation Card
In October 2025, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi presented Mohanlal with the COAS Commendation Card at Army Headquarters in New Delhi. The honour recognised his long-standing association with the armed forces and his philanthropic contributions.
Who are we talking about?
The actor is none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who made his acting debut with the 1980 Malayalam film Manjil Virinja Pookkal.
Has Worked In Cinema For Four Decades
Mohanlal has worked in Indian cinema for over four decades, with a body of work spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.
Awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award
In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, Mohanlal has received several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He has also won five National Film Awards.
Honorary Black Belt in Taekwondo
Mohanlal was honoured with an honorary black belt in taekwondo by the World Taekwondo Headquarters in Seoul in 2012.
He is a trained magician
Apart from acting, Mohanlal is also a trained magician. He trained as an escape artist under renowned magician Gopinath Muthukad.
On the work front
Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam, which crossed Rs 100 crore at the global box office. He is currently filming Patriot alongside Mammootty and Nayanthara, and is also working on Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited Drishyam 3.
Trending Photos