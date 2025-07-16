Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story

6 / 7

Guruji lived in various cities including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, and Mumbai, before finally settling in Jalandhar. In the 1990s, he established the Shiv Mandir in the Bhatti Mines area of Chhatarpur, now known as the Bada Mandir, which also houses his Samadhi.

It is believed by his devotees that the tea and langar prasad served during his satsangs carried divine blessings, further cementing his spiritual influence.