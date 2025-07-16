Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story
Meet Nirmal Singhji Maharaj
Also known as Chhatarpur Wale Guruji, Nirmal Singhji Maharaj is considered a guiding light by some of India’s most wealthy and influential individuals, including top Bollywood celebrities.
Which Celebrities Follow Him?
From Ananya Panday and Jacqueline Fernandez to Hema Malini and members of the Kapoor family, Guruji has made a profound impact on the lives of numerous Bollywood stars.
A Simple Man from Punjab
Guruji was born in July 1952 in Dugri village, Punjab. By the age of eight, many devotees believe he had already attained a state of deep spiritual awareness, marked by self-control and detachment from material desires—an extraordinary feat at such a young age.
Highly Educated
To fulfill his father’s wishes, Guruji pursued higher education and graduated from a college in Malerkotla. He held double MAs in English and Economics, showcasing his academic brilliance.
Worked as a Clerical Assistant
Before becoming a spiritual leader, Guruji lived a humble life. After leaving home in 1975, he began working as a clerical assistant with the Punjab School Education Board in 1983.
How He Became One of the Most Influential Spiritual Figures
Guruji lived in various cities including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, and Mumbai, before finally settling in Jalandhar. In the 1990s, he established the Shiv Mandir in the Bhatti Mines area of Chhatarpur, now known as the Bada Mandir, which also houses his Samadhi.
It is believed by his devotees that the tea and langar prasad served during his satsangs carried divine blessings, further cementing his spiritual influence.
A Spiritual Guide to Celebrities and Politicians Alike
Notable names such as Hema Malini, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Kapoor family (including the late Rishi Kapoor) have attended and hosted Guruji’s satsangs. Even political leaders like Amrik Singh were known to be deeply devoted to him.
(All Images:X/ Instagram)
