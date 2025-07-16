Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2932827https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-the-spiritual-guru-of-ananya-panday-and-jacqueline-fernandez-who-holds-double-major-and-once-worked-as-clerical-assistant-know-his-story-2932827
NewsPhotosMeet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story
photoDetails

Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story

Nirmal Singh Maharaj (1952–2007), often referred to as “Guruji Chhatarpur Wale,” “Dugri Wale Guruji,” and “Shukrana Guruji,” was a revered spiritual leader born in Dugri, Punjab. Believed by many to be a divine incarnation, he advocated for the unity of all religions and devoted his life to spreading messages of love, compassion, and service to humanity.
Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet Nirmal Singhji Maharaj

1/7
Meet Nirmal Singhji Maharaj

Also known as Chhatarpur Wale Guruji, Nirmal Singhji Maharaj is considered a guiding light by some of India’s most wealthy and influential individuals, including top Bollywood celebrities.

 

Follow Us

Which Celebrities Follow Him?

2/7
Which Celebrities Follow Him?

From Ananya Panday and Jacqueline Fernandez to Hema Malini and members of the Kapoor family, Guruji has made a profound impact on the lives of numerous Bollywood stars.

 

Follow Us

A Simple Man from Punjab

3/7
A Simple Man from Punjab

Guruji was born in July 1952 in Dugri village, Punjab. By the age of eight, many devotees believe he had already attained a state of deep spiritual awareness, marked by self-control and detachment from material desires—an extraordinary feat at such a young age.

 

Follow Us

Highly Educated

4/7
Highly Educated

To fulfill his father’s wishes, Guruji pursued higher education and graduated from a college in Malerkotla. He held double MAs in English and Economics, showcasing his academic brilliance.

 

Follow Us

Worked as a Clerical Assistant

5/7
Worked as a Clerical Assistant

Before becoming a spiritual leader, Guruji lived a humble life. After leaving home in 1975, he began working as a clerical assistant with the Punjab School Education Board in 1983.

 

Follow Us

How He Became One of the Most Influential Spiritual Figures

6/7
How He Became One of the Most Influential Spiritual Figures

Guruji lived in various cities including Chandigarh, Panchkula, Delhi, and Mumbai, before finally settling in Jalandhar. In the 1990s, he established the Shiv Mandir in the Bhatti Mines area of Chhatarpur, now known as the Bada Mandir, which also houses his Samadhi.

It is believed by his devotees that the tea and langar prasad served during his satsangs carried divine blessings, further cementing his spiritual influence.

Follow Us

A Spiritual Guide to Celebrities and Politicians Alike

7/7
A Spiritual Guide to Celebrities and Politicians Alike

Notable names such as Hema Malini, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Kapoor family (including the late Rishi Kapoor) have attended and hosted Guruji’s satsangs. Even political leaders like Amrik Singh were known to be deeply devoted to him.

(All Images:X/ Instagram)

Follow Us
who is gurujiwho is Nirmal Singhji Maharajananya pandeyjacqueline fernandez gururishi kapoor guruji
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
who is guruji
Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story
camera icon7
title
Indian missile
Decoding India's Missile Arsenal: From Ballistic To Cruise And More
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet 20-Year-Old College Dropout Who Built World’s First AI Tutor; Not From India, Silicon Valley, America; He Is...
camera icon9
title
untouched kerala towns
Untouched Kerala: 7 Hidden Towns You Must Explore For A Peaceful And Offbeat Travel Experience
camera icon7
title
real honey test
Is Your Honey Fake? 7 DIY Tests To Find Out That Its Real Or Not
NEWS ON ONE CLICK