Meet The Traitors Of Karan Johar's Bold Show: All 20 Celeb Players FACE REVEAL; Controversy Queen Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra To Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija

The Traitors Trailer Review, All Contestants Revealed: The trailer saw 20 players arrive at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with a single objective - to win the title and the significant cash prize.

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Meet All 20 'Traitors' - Celebs Revealed

1/20
Meet All 20 'Traitors' - Celebs Revealed

Meet The Traitors All Contestants: Karan Johar will once again turn host for 'The Traitors' featuring 20 celebrity players. OTT giant Prime Video today launched the spectacular trailer for its exciting upcoming unscripted Original series, The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series. Premiering on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm, leading to an epic grand finale, Prime Video will exclusively stream The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. 

Who Is Sufi Motiwala?

2/20
Who Is Sufi Motiwala?

Sufi Motiwala, a sefl-proclaimed fashion commentator as per his Instagram bio is a famous internet personality, who is known for his digital content. He is one of the celebrity players on 'The Traitors'.

Meet Suhanshu Pandey

3/20
Meet Suhanshu Pandey

Suhanshu Pandey, actor-model and singer played a lead role of Vanraj Shah for a long time in hit daily soap Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly. He will now be seen on The Traitors. 

Meet Sahil Salathia

4/20
Meet Sahil Salathia

Sahil Salathia, actor-model, will next be seen on Karan Johar's 'The Traitors'.

Meet Raj Kundra

5/20
Meet Raj Kundra

Who doesn' know Raj Kundra - the famous businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband is one the key players on the show.

Who Is Raftaar?

6/20
Who Is Raftaar?

Raftaar, famous Indian rapper-singer has joined the celebrity based reality show 'The Traitors'.

Meet Purav Jha

7/20
Meet Purav Jha

Actor-writer and YouTuber Purav Jha also is one of the key players on 'The Traitors'.

 

 

Who Is Nikita Luther?

8/20
Who Is Nikita Luther?

Nikita Luther, India’s poker queen has joined Karan Johar's bold game show.

Meet Mukesh Chhabra

9/20
Meet Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra, Bollywood's leading casting guru and founder of MCCC, has joined the much-hyped Karan Johar-hosted show.

Meet Maheep Kapoor

10/20
Meet Maheep Kapoor

Who doesn't know this Bollywood wife by now? Maheep Kapoor also is one of the 20 celeb players on The Traitors.

Meet Lakshmi Manchu

11/20
Meet Lakshmi Manchu

South Indian actress-producer, Lakshmi Manchu, who is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, will join Karan Johar's show as one of the players.

Meet Karan Kundrra

12/20
Meet Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, the popular host cum TV actor will be seen as one of the 20 celeb players inside the show.

Meet Jasmin Bhasin

13/20
Meet Jasmin Bhasin

Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin will be seen on the new hit reality show.

Who Is Janvi Gaur?

14/20
Who Is Janvi Gaur?

The viewers will get to see famous astrologer and Taror card reader Janvi Gaur on Karan Johar's 'The Traitors'.

 

Meet Jannat Zubair

15/20
Meet Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, the famous actress and digital content creator will add her charm on 'The Traitors'. BTW, she has a massive fan following on social media.

Meet Harsh Gujral

16/20
Meet Harsh Gujral

Harsh Gujral, popular Indian stand-up comedian and actor is also one of the players on the show.

Meet Elnaaz Norouzi

17/20
Meet Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi, Iranian-German model-actress will be seen adding her glam quotient to the reality show.

Meet Ashish Vidyarthi

18/20
Meet Ashish Vidyarthi

The seasoned film and TV actor Ashish Vidyarthi's face reveal on the show has been a pleasant surprise.

Meet The Rebel Kid

19/20
Meet The Rebel Kid

The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija is all set to make some fireworks with her game plan on The Traitors.

Meet Anshula Kapoor

20/20
Meet Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her screen debut with Prime Video’s unscripted series, The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

