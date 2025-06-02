Meet The Traitors Of Karan Johar's Bold Show: All 20 Celeb Players FACE REVEAL; Controversy Queen Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra To Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija
The Traitors Trailer Review, All Contestants Revealed: The trailer saw 20 players arrive at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with a single objective - to win the title and the significant cash prize.
Meet All 20 'Traitors' - Celebs Revealed
Meet The Traitors All Contestants: Karan Johar will once again turn host for 'The Traitors' featuring 20 celebrity players. OTT giant Prime Video today launched the spectacular trailer for its exciting upcoming unscripted Original series, The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series. Premiering on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm, leading to an epic grand finale, Prime Video will exclusively stream The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.
Who Is Sufi Motiwala?
Sufi Motiwala, a sefl-proclaimed fashion commentator as per his Instagram bio is a famous internet personality, who is known for his digital content. He is one of the celebrity players on 'The Traitors'.
Meet Suhanshu Pandey
Suhanshu Pandey, actor-model and singer played a lead role of Vanraj Shah for a long time in hit daily soap Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly. He will now be seen on The Traitors.
Meet Sahil Salathia
Sahil Salathia, actor-model, will next be seen on Karan Johar's 'The Traitors'.
Meet Raj Kundra
Who doesn' know Raj Kundra - the famous businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband is one the key players on the show.
Who Is Raftaar?
Raftaar, famous Indian rapper-singer has joined the celebrity based reality show 'The Traitors'.
Meet Purav Jha
Actor-writer and YouTuber Purav Jha also is one of the key players on 'The Traitors'.
Who Is Nikita Luther?
Nikita Luther, India’s poker queen has joined Karan Johar's bold game show.
Meet Mukesh Chhabra
Mukesh Chhabra, Bollywood's leading casting guru and founder of MCCC, has joined the much-hyped Karan Johar-hosted show.
Meet Maheep Kapoor
Who doesn't know this Bollywood wife by now? Maheep Kapoor also is one of the 20 celeb players on The Traitors.
Meet Lakshmi Manchu
South Indian actress-producer, Lakshmi Manchu, who is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, will join Karan Johar's show as one of the players.
Meet Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra, the popular host cum TV actor will be seen as one of the 20 celeb players inside the show.
Meet Jasmin Bhasin
Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin will be seen on the new hit reality show.
Who Is Janvi Gaur?
The viewers will get to see famous astrologer and Taror card reader Janvi Gaur on Karan Johar's 'The Traitors'.
Meet Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair, the famous actress and digital content creator will add her charm on 'The Traitors'. BTW, she has a massive fan following on social media.
Meet Harsh Gujral
Harsh Gujral, popular Indian stand-up comedian and actor is also one of the players on the show.
Meet Elnaaz Norouzi
Elnaaz Norouzi, Iranian-German model-actress will be seen adding her glam quotient to the reality show.
Meet Ashish Vidyarthi
The seasoned film and TV actor Ashish Vidyarthi's face reveal on the show has been a pleasant surprise.
Meet The Rebel Kid
The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija is all set to make some fireworks with her game plan on The Traitors.
Meet Anshula Kapoor
Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her screen debut with Prime Video’s unscripted series, The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.
