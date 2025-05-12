Advertisement
Meet The World's Top 10 Most-Followed Celebrities On Instagram: The No. 1 Star Has 653000000 Followers—And It's Not Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Or Kylie Jenner! His Name Is...
photoDetails

Meet The World's Top 10 Most-Followed Celebrities On Instagram: The No. 1 Star Has 653000000 Followers—And It's Not Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, Or Kylie Jenner! His Name Is...

Meet 10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram: Have your ever wondered, who are the most followed faces on Instagram? Well, find out below

Updated:May 12, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

Updated:May 12, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram

1/11
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram

10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram: Today, let's scroll through the celebs who are most followed on the popular social media platform. From footballers to reality TV stars - Instagram is abuzz with these A-listers hogging maximum attention on the platform, which adds up to their fandom online.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 653 Million Followers

2/11
Cristiano Ronaldo - 653 Million Followers

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary footballer is consistently the most followed person on the social media platform.

Lionel Messi - 505 Million Followers

3/11
Lionel Messi - 505 Million Followers

The Argentine professional footballer has a staggering 505 million followers on the platform.

Selena Gomez – 420 Million Followers

4/11
Selena Gomez – 420 Million Followers

This international 32-year-old singer-actress began her career as a child actress, appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends, and emerged as a teen idol for her leading role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Dwayne Johnson – 394 Million Followers

5/11
Dwayne Johnson – 394 Million Followers

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock is a WWE wrestler turned actor, who is also among the richest celebrities around in 2025.

Kylie Jenner – 393 Million Followers

6/11
Kylie Jenner – 393 Million Followers

Who doesn't follow Kylie? Kylie Kristen Jenner starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 and then the Hulu reality television series The Kardashians from 2022. She is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

Ariana Grande – 375 Million Followers

7/11
Ariana Grande – 375 Million Followers

Ariana Grande-Butera is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. The pop sensation is known for her four-octave vocal range, which extends into the whistle register.

Kim Kardashian – 356 Million Followers

8/11
Kim Kardashian – 356 Million Followers

Kimberly Noel Kardashian aka Kim Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, but received wider notice after the sex tape which was filmed in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, and released in 2007. Today, she is brand Kim K.

Beyoncé – 311 Million Followers

9/11
Beyoncé – 311 Million Followers

With a career spanning over three decades, Beyonce is known for her music and performances.

Khloé Kardashian – 303 Million Followers

10/11
Khloé Kardashian – 303 Million Followers

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian rose to fame starring with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.

Justin Bieber - 294 Million Followers

11/11
Justin Bieber - 294 Million Followers

Pop icon Justin Drew Bieber is known internationally for his music and was recognised as a teen idol initially. He swarmed into stardom with his 'Baby' single which became one of the best selling singles of all time.

