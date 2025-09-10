Meet These 7 Indian Actresses Who Are Richer Than Their Husbands: No 1 Beauty Enjoys A Staggering Rs 900 Cr Net Worth At 51!
Indian Actresses Who Are Richer Than Their Husbands: Aishwarya Rai to Nayanthara, check out the full list of Pan-Indian actresses.
Indian Actresses Richer Than Their Husbands
Indian Actresses Richer Than Their Husbands: Our Pan-Indian actresses are no less than their male counterparts when it comes to performances on-screen, brand endorsements of estimated wealth worth. Well, among some of our favourite celeb couples, it is the wives who are richer than their husbands, or so suggested by their alleged net worth as per various media reports. Today, meet top 7 Pan-Indian actresses who are richer than their talented and supportive partners:
Aishwarya Rai Richer Than Husband
The most stunning Aishwarya Rai has a staggering estimated net worth of almost Rs 900 crore (as per TOI) surpassing powerhouse of talent Abhishek Bachchan’s Rs 280 crore net worth, reportedly. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, born in 2011.
Deepika Padukone Richer Than Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone is India's highest-paid actress and is a recipient of several awards and honours. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and awarded her the Time100 Impact Award in 2022. According to The Times of India, MoneyControl and publicly available data, the actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 500 crore. Her wealth significantly outpaces her husband Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer's assets are worth Rs 245 crore, Deepika enjoys an impressive net worth of Rs 500 crore, reportedly.
Alia Bhatt Is Richer Than Ranbir Kapoor
According to GQ India, Alia Bhatt's net worth is estimated to be that of Rs 550 crore. Her wealth surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 345 crore net holding. Alia Bhatt stands among the most successful and sought-after female stars of today in Bollywood. She reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and up to Rs 9 crore per endorsement.
Katrina Kaif Richer than Vicky Kaushal
The desi Barbie Aka Katrina Kaif 's impressive net worth is greater than her talented hubby Vicky Kaushal. Katrina has a remarkable fortune of 224 crores while Vicky's estimated net holding is Rs 41 crore. Kat also owns a cosmetic brand named Kay Beauty. The duo got married in 2021.
Preity Zinta Wealthier Than Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta enjoys a huge net worth of approximately Rs 183 crore as of 2024 as per Money Control, with cricket team ownership (Punjab Kings), production ventures, endorsements and acting assignments keeping her investment portfolio diversified. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, on the other hand has estimated worth of Rs 25 crore.
Nayanthara richer than husband Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022 in Chennai with only close friends and family members in attendance. According to Asianetnews, Shivan reportedly earns up to Rs 3 crore per film and around Rs 3 lakh. Nayanthara's net worth is reported to be Rs 200 crore (approximately $24 million USD) as of 2025, according to various media reports whereas Vignesh Shivan's net worth is reported to be over Rs 50 crore. However, exact figures are not known.
Bipasha Basu Richer than husband Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony, after dating for over a year. According to Her Zindagi and Koimoi report, as of 2024, Bipasha Basu’s net worth was reportedly a staggering Rs 130 crore comprises of her films, brand deals, real estate and public events.
