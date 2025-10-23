Meet THESE 8 Bollywood Star Kids Who Are Famous But Are NOT Actors: Daughter Of Richest Bollywood Actress With Rs 7,790 Cr Net Worth To Star Son Studying Fashion In London - Guess All Names, Photos Inside!
Meet 8 Bollywood Star Kids Who Are NOT Actors: From daughter of richest Indian actress to star son studying fashion in London - Photos Inside!
8 Bollywood Star Kids Who NOT Actors
8 Bollywood Star Kids Who NOT Actors: Not all star kids have followed their parents or one of them into showbiz world. Some have actually treaded a different path while others are completely away from the glamour - enjoying their own moment of excellence somewhere else. Check out 8 star kids who are famous but are not actors:
Jahnavi Mehta
She is the daughter of businessman Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, who is the richest Bollywood actress with an estimated staggering wealth of Rs 7,790 crore as per Hurun India Rich List 2025. Janhvi is often seen along with her mom at Kolkata Knight Riders events and has shown an interest in writing, as per reports.
Anshula Kapoor
Boney Kapoor and late first wife Mona Singh's daughter, Anshula Kapoor is an entrepreneur and social media personality. She founded Fankind, a platform that connects celebrities with fans for charitable causes. Anshula was seen as a contestant on celebrity reality show 'The Traitors' Season 1.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, she is a writer, columnist, and fashion entrepreneur.
Aarav Kumar
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is pursuing a career in fashion design in London. In an interview with ABP, Akshay revealed that Aarav, as no interest in joining films, he quipped, "He told me straight, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come into films."
Rhea Kapoor
Daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja, Rhea is second of the three Kapoor siblings. Unlike her sister Sonam Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan, Rhea Kapoor made her name as a stylist. Along with Sonam, she co-founded the popular fashion label Rheson and has styled several Bollywood celebrities. She is also a producer, Rhea has delivered stylish, female-led hits like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding.
Trishala Dutt
Daughter of Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma, Trishala is a psychotherapist based in the US.
Ira Khan
Daughter of Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta, Ira has turned a mental health advocate and runs the Agatsu Foundation.
Krishna Shroff
She is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Unlike brother Tiger Shroff, Krishna is not into acting but focusses on fitness and runs a gym business. She is also the founder of Matrix Fight Night.
Trending Photos