Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975013https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-these-8-bollywood-star-kids-who-are-famous-but-are-not-actors-daughter-of-richest-bollywood-actress-with-rs-7790-cr-net-worth-to-star-son-studying-fashion-in-london-guess-all-names-photos-inside-2975013
NewsPhotosMeet THESE 8 Bollywood Star Kids Who Are Famous But Are NOT Actors: Daughter Of Richest Bollywood Actress With Rs 7,790 Cr Net Worth To Star Son Studying Fashion In London - Guess All Names, Photos Inside!
photoDetails

Meet THESE 8 Bollywood Star Kids Who Are Famous But Are NOT Actors: Daughter Of Richest Bollywood Actress With Rs 7,790 Cr Net Worth To Star Son Studying Fashion In London - Guess All Names, Photos Inside!

Meet 8 Bollywood Star Kids Who Are NOT Actors: From daughter of richest Indian actress to star son studying fashion in London - Photos Inside!

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

8 Bollywood Star Kids Who NOT Actors

1/9
8 Bollywood Star Kids Who NOT Actors

8 Bollywood Star Kids Who NOT Actors: Not all star kids have followed their parents or one of them into showbiz world. Some have actually treaded a different path while others are completely away from the glamour - enjoying their own moment of excellence somewhere else. Check out 8 star kids who are famous but are not actors:

Follow Us

Jahnavi Mehta

2/9
Jahnavi Mehta

She is the daughter of businessman Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla, who is the richest Bollywood actress with an estimated staggering wealth of Rs 7,790 crore as per Hurun India Rich List 2025. Janhvi is often seen along with her mom at Kolkata Knight Riders events and has shown an interest in writing, as per reports.

Follow Us

Anshula Kapoor

3/9
Anshula Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and late first wife Mona Singh's daughter, Anshula Kapoor is an entrepreneur and social media personality. She founded Fankind, a platform that connects celebrities with fans for charitable causes. Anshula was seen as a contestant on celebrity reality show 'The Traitors' Season 1.

Follow Us

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

4/9
Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, she is a writer, columnist, and fashion entrepreneur.

Follow Us

Aarav Kumar

5/9
Aarav Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is pursuing a career in fashion design in London. In an interview with ABP, Akshay revealed that Aarav, as no interest in joining films, he quipped, "He told me straight, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come into films." 

Follow Us

Rhea Kapoor

6/9
Rhea Kapoor

Daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja, Rhea is second of the three Kapoor siblings. Unlike her sister Sonam Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan, Rhea Kapoor made her name as a stylist. Along with Sonam, she co-founded the popular fashion label Rheson and has styled several Bollywood celebrities. She is also a producer, Rhea has delivered stylish, female-led hits like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. 

Follow Us

Trishala Dutt

7/9
Trishala Dutt

Daughter of Sanjay Dutt and first wife late Richa Sharma, Trishala is a psychotherapist based in the US. 

Follow Us

Ira Khan

8/9
Ira Khan

Daughter of Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta, Ira has turned a mental health advocate and runs the Agatsu Foundation. 

Follow Us

Krishna Shroff

9/9
Krishna Shroff

She is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Unlike brother Tiger Shroff, Krishna is not into acting but focusses on fitness and runs a gym business. She is also the founder of Matrix Fight Night. 

Follow Us
Meet ActorsBollywood star kids who are not actorsRhea Kapoorjuhi chawla daughterJahnavi Mehtarichest Bollywood actress 2025Juhi Chawla net worthAnshula KapoorKrishna ShroffEntertainmentnepotism
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Captaincy Status: Pat Cummins Leads Confidently, Sanju Samson Eyes Exit, Rishabh Pant Doubtful - Check All Teams Update
camera icon7
title
Rishabh Tandon
Who Was Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer? All You Need To Know About Actor-Singer Who Passed Away Due To Heart Attack
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Why The Adelaide Oval Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Hunting Ground?
camera icon10
title
World’s Most Powerful Militaries 2025
Global Firepower Index 2025: World’s 10 Most Powerful Militaries Ranked
camera icon9
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025: From Floral To Minimal – 6 Simple And Easy Last-Minute Mehendi Designs You Can Try At Home For A Festive Look