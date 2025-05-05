Meet These Bollywood Celebs Who Got Married To Top South Indian Stars- In Pics
Bollywood Celebs Who Got Married To Top South Indian Stars: Today, let's take a look at this compilation of stars who fell in love with Bollywood actors and eventually they got married. From Sayyeshaa Saigal - Arya to Namrata Shirodkar - Mahesh Babu, these couples have a solid fanbase and look pitch perfect together.
Sayyeshaa Saigal - Arya
Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu's daughter, Sayyeshaa Saigal, works in Bollywood and Tamil movies. She began her acting career with the 2015 Telugu film Akhil. Later, she made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. In 2019, the actress married South Indian actor, Arya, who was also her co-star in movies like Ghajinikanth (2018) and Kaappaan (2019). The couple even has a daughter named Ariana, who was born in 2021.
Namrata Shirodkar - Mahesh Babu
Namrata was crowned Miss India 1993 and later worked in several Hindi and South Indian films. Her acting career began as a child artiste with Shatrughan Sinha in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. She made her film debut with Mere Do Anmol Ratan. Later starred in movies including Vaastav and Kachche Dhaage. She met superstar Mahesh Babu on the sets of Vamsi in 2000 and the couple got married on 10 February 2005 in Mumbai after dating for a while. They have 2 children - a daughter and a son.
Kamal Haasan and Vani Ganapathy, Sarika
The Indian classical dancer and actress, Vani Ganapathy started her acting career in Bollywood with the 1973 film Pyaasi Nadi, which was followed by her role in the 1975 thriller film Andhera. In 1978, she married actor Kamal Haasan, who was her co-star in the 1975 Tamil movie Melnaattu Marumagal. But the two got divorced in 1988.
Sarika, who has worked in several Hindi movies including Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Jyoti Bane Jwala (1980), Teesri Aankh (1982), Karishmaa (1984), Parzania (2005), Baabul (2006) among others got married to superstar Kamal Haasan in 1988. The couple has two daughters, actresses Shruti and Akshara Haasan. However, they got divorced in 2004.
Dharmendra & Hema Malini
One of the most-loved evergreen Bollywood couples - Hema Malini and Dharmendra's relationship began during the shooting of 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' in 1970. Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. Her first acted in a lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968), and went on to feature in numerous Hindi films, frequently opposite Dharmendra, whom she married in 1980.
Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut in the Tamil film Iruvar and worked in many Pan-India ventures ever since. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Abhishek had revealed, “I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on my balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day wouldn't it be nice if I was together with [Aishwarya], married? So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.” The actress instantly said yes, and they tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
