Meet These Bollywood Celebs Who Got Married To Top South Indian Stars- In Pics

The Indian classical dancer and actress, Vani Ganapathy started her acting career in Bollywood with the 1973 film Pyaasi Nadi, which was followed by her role in the 1975 thriller film Andhera. In 1978, she married actor Kamal Haasan, who was her co-star in the 1975 Tamil movie Melnaattu Marumagal. But the two got divorced in 1988.

Sarika, who has worked in several Hindi movies including Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Jyoti Bane Jwala (1980), Teesri Aankh (1982), Karishmaa (1984), Parzania (2005), Baabul (2006) among others got married to superstar Kamal Haasan in 1988. The couple has two daughters, actresses Shruti and Akshara Haasan. However, they got divorced in 2004.