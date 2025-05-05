Meet THIS Beauty Queen Whose Debut With Hrithik Roshan Flopped, But Gave Superhits With Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay; Her Estimated Net Worth Rs 50 Cr, She Is...
This former beauty queen has worked in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. She was crowned as the second runner-up at the 2010 Miss Universe India beauty pageant, followed by her rise in showbiz career. Yes, we are talking about Pooja Hegde, who is hailed as one of South India's highest-paid actresses today.
Who Is Pooja Hegde
The actress was raised up in Mumbai, Maharashtra in a Tulu-speaking Bunt family. Her father, Manjunath Hegde, is a criminal lawyer and her mother, Latha Hegde, is a Immunologist and entrepreneur. They are originally from Udupi, Karnataka. Her elder brother Rishabh Hegde, is an orthopaedic surgeon. She considers Bengaluru as her home town. Pooja completed her schooling in Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Mumbai. She went to MMK College, graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. She has trained in classical dance and music, including Bharatanatyam.
Pooja Hegde's Film Debut
Her acting debut came in the Tamil film Mugamoodi (2012). She had her first Telugu release in Oka Laila Kosam (2014). She made her Bollywoo debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's much-hyped period drama Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite Hrithik Roshan. However, the film got panned for being too long.
She tasted success with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun (2020) and Most Eligible Bachelor (2021). She bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for her performances in above mentioned movies.
Oka Laila Kosam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Maharshi (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) Housefull 4 (2019) and Beast (2022) earned her fame.
Pooja Hegde's Net Worth
According to Koimoi.com, Pooja Hegde's estimated net worth is around Rs 50 crore. The actress reportedly charges around 40 lakhs for her brand endorsements. For films, she charges anywhere from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4 crore.
Pooja Hegde's Assets
Pooja Hegde brought a sprawling 3-bhk sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. According to Lifestyle Asia, the home is worth 6 crores. She also owns a beautiful property in Hyderabad worth 4 crores.
