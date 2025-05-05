Meet THIS Beauty Queen Whose Debut With Hrithik Roshan Flopped, But Gave Superhits With Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay; Her Estimated Net Worth Rs 50 Cr, She Is...

3 / 5

Her acting debut came in the Tamil film Mugamoodi (2012). She had her first Telugu release in Oka Laila Kosam (2014). She made her Bollywoo debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's much-hyped period drama Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite Hrithik Roshan. However, the film got panned for being too long.

She tasted success with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun (2020) and Most Eligible Bachelor (2021). She bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for her performances in above mentioned movies.

Oka Laila Kosam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Maharshi (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) Housefull 4 (2019) and Beast (2022) earned her fame.