Meet THIS Only Bollywood Actress Of Foreign Origin Who Own A Stunning Private Island Worth Crores, Check Her Beach Pics!

Born and raised in Bahrain, Jackky graduated in mass communication from the University of Sydney and worked as a television reporter in Sri Lanka. Soon she joined the modeling industry and was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, is a Sri Lankan Burgher, and her mother, Kim, who died recently on April 6 suffering a heart stroke, was of Malaysian and Canadian descent. Her maternal grandfather is Canadian and her great-grandparents were from Goa in India.

She is the youngest of four children with one elder sister and two elder brothers.