Meet THIS Only Bollywood Actress Of Foreign Origin Who Own A Stunning Private Island Worth Crores, Check Her Beach Pics!
Meet THIS Only Bollywood Actress Who Own A Stunning Private Island: Take a wild guess, who is she?
Only Bollywood Actress Who Own A Stunning Private Island
The former beauty queen not only made her own spot in the glittering Hindi film industry, but she also managed to be the face of several brands. Living in the lap of luxury in Mumbai at her 5BHK luxe apartment, this stunner surely knows where to spend her leisure time. Can you guess, who we are talking about? A little hint: Meow...she's a cat mom!
Bollywood Actress Who Owns A Private Island
Well, no price for guessing that it is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. This Sri Lankan beauty owns a 4-acre island off the southern coast of Sri Lanka which he purchased back in 2012. According to a TOI report back then, The isle is close to where former Sri Lankan captain has also bought a little island. Not much is known about the property as of now - whether a villa was build or is it for commercial use - remains under wraps.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Bio
Born and raised in Bahrain, Jackky graduated in mass communication from the University of Sydney and worked as a television reporter in Sri Lanka. Soon she joined the modeling industry and was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006. Her father, Elroy Fernandez, is a Sri Lankan Burgher, and her mother, Kim, who died recently on April 6 suffering a heart stroke, was of Malaysian and Canadian descent. Her maternal grandfather is Canadian and her great-grandparents were from Goa in India.
She is the youngest of four children with one elder sister and two elder brothers.
Price Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Private Island
Hindustan Times report states that she allegedly spent $600K on the purchase (roughly Rs 3 crore back in 2012.
Her Bollywood Journey
Soon after her Miss Sri Lanka title win in 2006, she made her Hindi movie debut in Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin and got her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female. However, it was with Murder 2 (2011) that she tasted success. This was followed by Housefull 2 (2012) Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014) Vikrant Rona (2022), and the comedies Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017).
Some of her other films include Roy, Brothers, A Flying Jatt, Drive with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhoot Police, A Gentleman, Ram Setu and Fateh among others.
Other Celebs Who Own Private Islands
Shah Rukh Khan, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shakira, Richard Branson, Tyler Perry, David Copperfield, Beyoncé, Mika Singh and Eddie Murphy to name a few.
Trending Photos