Meet THIS Top Indian Comedian Whose First Paycheck Was Only Rs 500, Now Has Rs 21 Cr Net Worth; Imitates SRK, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn LIVE

According to ETimes, after moving to Mumbai from his hometown, Sunil Grover had once shared about his struggles. He said, "I was earning only about Rs. 500 a month, but I wasn’t worried. I believed success was just around the corner, and I’d start earning more soon."

In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, Sunil said, “After completing my master’s degree in theatre, I moved to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, all I did was party. I lived in a luxury neighbourhood with my savings and some money from home. I would only earn about Rs 500 per month. But I believed I would be successful soon.”