Meet THIS Top Indian Comedian Whose First Paycheck Was Only Rs 500, Now Has Rs 21 Cr Net Worth; Imitates SRK, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn LIVE

Top Indian Comedian: This actor-comedian has played several characters on live-stage, winning a million hearts. His talent is unmatched and has been impressing the masses & classes alike. From TV shows to films - meet this top Indian comedian who has the gift of slipping into roles smoothly and how. Can you believe that his first paycheck was just Rs 500? Well, let's dig deeper and find out more about this gem of an actor.
According to ETimes, after moving to Mumbai from his hometown, Sunil Grover had once shared about his struggles. He said, "I was earning only about Rs. 500 a month, but I wasn’t worried. I believed success was just around the corner, and I’d start earning more soon."
In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, Sunil said, “After completing my master’s degree in theatre, I moved to Mumbai to act. But for the first year, all I did was party. I lived in a luxury neighbourhood with my savings and some money from home. I would only earn about Rs 500 per month. But I believed I would be successful soon.”
Sunil Grover's Personal Life
Sunil Grover was born in Mandi Dabwali town of Sirsa district, Haryana. He got his Master's Degree in Theatre from Panjab University Chandigarh. He is married to Aarti and has a son. During his college days, late satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti noticed him and he also got an opportunity to act in India's first silent comedy show, Gutur Gu in the initial 26 episodes.
Sunil Grover's Famous Mimicry
His famous mimicry acts of top Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachhan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn among others have got him special honours.
Sunil Grover's Controversies
He had an alleged fight with his co-actor Kapil Sharma after which Sunil left the show. However, after their infamous 7-year fallout, Sunil Grover reunited with Kapil Sharma for The Great Indian Kapil Show, which started streaming on Netflix.
Sunil Grover's Net Worth
According to ET, Sunil Grover's reported net worth is Rs. 21 crore. He also has a plush luxury apartment in Mumbai and also endorses several brands.
He made his TV debut with Chala Lallan Hero Banne in early 2000. But it was his stint on Comedy Nights with Kapil that got him recognition. He played characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr Mashoor Gulati which earned him love and adulation in Indian households.
