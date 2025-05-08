Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50, Married Her Co-Star At 28 And Left Daily Soaps, Earlier Was Married To A Photographer...She Is

7 / 7

Gautami Kapoor, in an with ETimes, shared insights into Ram Kapoor's weight loss journey. She said, “We’ve been in the midst of some crazy controversies this year. But let me tell you — it’s been really, really hard. It’s been a journey not just for Ram, but for all of us as a family. We stopped socialising, stopped going out, stopped ordering food from outside — something we used to love.”

“He did 24-hour fasts, 48-hour fasts… he’s done some crazy stuff... but what really pushed him was Siya (Gautami shared that their daughter lost 38 kg). She started her weight loss journey before Ram, and I think that motivated him deeply... my daughter warned me not to say anything, but they were almost starving themselves — Siya, Ram... they were determined.”