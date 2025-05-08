Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2897798https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-this-top-tv-actress-who-is-now-50-married-her-co-star-at-28-and-left-daily-soaps-earlier-was-married-to-a-photographer-she-is-2897798
NewsPhotosMeet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50, Married Her Co-Star At 28 And Left Daily Soaps, Earlier Was Married To A Photographer...She Is
photoDetails

Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50, Married Her Co-Star At 28 And Left Daily Soaps, Earlier Was Married To A Photographer...She Is

Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50: We bet you can't guess her name! Take a try

Updated:May 08, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50

1/7
Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50

Over the years, television has given many memorable characters and made overnight stars. Some went on to achieve bigger milestones, others struggled to find a stable standing. However, there are few who won a million hearts with their performances, took a brief break but returned to acting with meatier roles. One such actress, who was became big on TV with her portrayals on the small-screen quit acting post her marriage but returned with some impressive projects. Let's find out who are we talking about?

Follow Us

Who Is Gautami Gadgil Kapoor?

2/7
Who Is Gautami Gadgil Kapoor?

Gautami Gadgil Kapoor is known for playing several important roles in shows including Kehta Hai Dil, Ghar Ek Mandir, Parvarrish - Season 2. She also featured in notable Marathi Movies. In 2007-08, she even filled in place of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in popular Ekta Kapoor show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' She has been in the showbiz industry for over 20 years now. She began her career in 1997 with a suspense thriller show, Saturday Suspense. 

Follow Us

Got Divorced Early

3/7
Got Divorced Early

Gautami Gadgil was first married to Madhur Shroff, a commercial photographer. They were married for a short period, and their marriage ended in divorce. Not much is known about the reason behind their fallout or love story.

Follow Us

Gautami Married Her Co-Star Ram

4/7
Gautami Married Her Co-Star Ram

Gautami met actor Ram Kapoor in 2000 on the set of Ghar Ek Mandir where she played his sister-in-law. After dating for two years, the couple got married on 14 February 2003. They are parents to two children. 

Follow Us

When Gautami Played Tulsi Virani

5/7
When Gautami Played Tulsi Virani

Well, the K-Soaps fans would remember how she briefly featured in Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Th in 2007-08. It was in June 2007, after Smriti Irani who played the iconic character of Tulsi Virani quit the serial and was replaced by Gautami Kapoor. However, in April 2008, Smriti Irani returned and Gautami Kapoor's character was revealed as Tulsi's imposter.

Follow Us

Long Break From Acting....But

6/7
Long Break From Acting....But

The actress who was once ruling the TV scenes, decided to gradually take lesser projects and eventually she took a long hiatus from acting. However, after Kyunki in 2007-08, Gautami did a serial Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013 followed by Tere Sheher Mein and Parvarrish 2 in 2015.

Her comeback in 2020 Special OPS was notable. Later featured in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story in 2021 and Gyaarah Gyaarah in 2024.

Follow Us

Gautami On Ram Kapoor's Drastic Weight Loss

7/7
Gautami On Ram Kapoor's Drastic Weight Loss

Gautami Kapoor, in an with ETimes, shared insights into Ram Kapoor's weight loss journey. She said, “We’ve been in the midst of some crazy controversies this year. But let me tell you — it’s been really, really hard. It’s been a journey not just for Ram, but for all of us as a family. We stopped socialising, stopped going out, stopped ordering food from outside — something we used to love.”

“He did 24-hour fasts, 48-hour fasts… he’s done some crazy stuff... but what really pushed him was Siya (Gautami shared that their daughter lost 38 kg). She started her weight loss journey before Ram, and I think that motivated him deeply... my daughter warned me not to say anything, but they were almost starving themselves — Siya, Ram... they were determined.”

Follow Us
Gautami Gadgil KapoorGautami Kapoorram kapoor weight loss secretwho is Gautami Gadgil KapoorGautami Gadgilram Kapoor wifeGautami Gadgil Kapoor divorcemeet actressEntertainmentEkta Kapoor controversiesguess whoram Kapoor net worth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon14
title
EPFO
PF Advance Payment: 10 Reasons For Which You Can Withdraw Partial Money From EPFO
camera icon19
title
Rohit Sharma
Why Rohit Sharma Announced Retirement From Test Cricket, Here's All You Need To Know
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
KKR Qualification Scenario: How Can Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For Playoffs?
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: All About SRH Captain's Love Story With Wife Becky Boston - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope May 07-13: Work Promotion Likely For Aquarians; Financial Struggles To Ease For Gemini
NEWS ON ONE CLICK