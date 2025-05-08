Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50, Married Her Co-Star At 28 And Left Daily Soaps, Earlier Was Married To A Photographer...She Is
Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50: We bet you can't guess her name! Take a try
Meet This Top TV Actress Who Is Now 50
Over the years, television has given many memorable characters and made overnight stars. Some went on to achieve bigger milestones, others struggled to find a stable standing. However, there are few who won a million hearts with their performances, took a brief break but returned to acting with meatier roles. One such actress, who was became big on TV with her portrayals on the small-screen quit acting post her marriage but returned with some impressive projects. Let's find out who are we talking about?
Who Is Gautami Gadgil Kapoor?
Gautami Gadgil Kapoor is known for playing several important roles in shows including Kehta Hai Dil, Ghar Ek Mandir, Parvarrish - Season 2. She also featured in notable Marathi Movies. In 2007-08, she even filled in place of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in popular Ekta Kapoor show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.' She has been in the showbiz industry for over 20 years now. She began her career in 1997 with a suspense thriller show, Saturday Suspense.
Got Divorced Early
Gautami Gadgil was first married to Madhur Shroff, a commercial photographer. They were married for a short period, and their marriage ended in divorce. Not much is known about the reason behind their fallout or love story.
Gautami Married Her Co-Star Ram
Gautami met actor Ram Kapoor in 2000 on the set of Ghar Ek Mandir where she played his sister-in-law. After dating for two years, the couple got married on 14 February 2003. They are parents to two children.
When Gautami Played Tulsi Virani
Well, the K-Soaps fans would remember how she briefly featured in Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Th in 2007-08. It was in June 2007, after Smriti Irani who played the iconic character of Tulsi Virani quit the serial and was replaced by Gautami Kapoor. However, in April 2008, Smriti Irani returned and Gautami Kapoor's character was revealed as Tulsi's imposter.
Long Break From Acting....But
The actress who was once ruling the TV scenes, decided to gradually take lesser projects and eventually she took a long hiatus from acting. However, after Kyunki in 2007-08, Gautami did a serial Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013 followed by Tere Sheher Mein and Parvarrish 2 in 2015.
Her comeback in 2020 Special OPS was notable. Later featured in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story in 2021 and Gyaarah Gyaarah in 2024.
Gautami On Ram Kapoor's Drastic Weight Loss
Gautami Kapoor, in an with ETimes, shared insights into Ram Kapoor's weight loss journey. She said, “We’ve been in the midst of some crazy controversies this year. But let me tell you — it’s been really, really hard. It’s been a journey not just for Ram, but for all of us as a family. We stopped socialising, stopped going out, stopped ordering food from outside — something we used to love.”
“He did 24-hour fasts, 48-hour fasts… he’s done some crazy stuff... but what really pushed him was Siya (Gautami shared that their daughter lost 38 kg). She started her weight loss journey before Ram, and I think that motivated him deeply... my daughter warned me not to say anything, but they were almost starving themselves — Siya, Ram... they were determined.”
Trending Photos