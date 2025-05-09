Meet This Veteran Bollywood Actor Who Served Indian Army In 1999 Kargil War, He Is Three-Time National Award Winner, His Name Is...
THIS bollywood actor who played a significant role in 1999 Kargil war and is now set to star in Housefull 5.
Nana Patekar Shared The Backstory About Kargil War
Nana Patekar on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ sharing the backstory of how he got permission she shared, he first reached out to the senior officers from the division to join the Indian Army was denied, and the actor was told that only the defence minister could approve it. "I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," Nana recalled. The actor continued, "Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, ‘When do you want to go?’.
Nana Patekar Unseen Pics
Unseen pictures of Nana Patekar during the war have resurfaced on social media, highlighting the legendary actor’s significant contribution during the 1999 Kargil War. He also raised funds and supported the welfare of brave soldiers and their families during that time of intense conflict.
Nana Patekar Intense Training
Nana Patekar shared insight about his days revealing He was trained with the Maratha Light Infantry of the Army for three years in the early 90s. Nana assisted the soldiers and even volunteering at the base hospital for a few days. The actor remembered his involvement with the Quick Response Team (QRT) while he was in Kargil. During the Intense training, Nana Patekar lost a lot of weight during that time, "I was 76 kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56 kg," he shared.
Nana Patekar - A Philanthropist
Apart from his work in the film industry and his significant role in 1999 Kargil war Nana is also a philanthropist and works actively for the farmers and their families, who are affected by the drought mainly in Maharashtra. He founded an NGO, naming it 'Naam Foundation', along with fellow actor Makarand Anaspure.
Nana Patekar's Early Life
Born on the 1st of January, 1951 in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, Nana's father Dinkar Patekar was a textile painter who ran a small business, while his mother Sanjanabai Patekar is a housewife. He studied at Samartha Vidyalaya in Mumbai for three years after which he enrolled at Sir J. J. School of Applied Arts.
National Award Winner
For the unaware, Nana Patekar a three-time national-award winner, who actually served in the Indian army not only in reel time but also in real.During the Kargil war, The legendary actor was the part of was a member of the Quick Reaction Team where he served two weeks on the front lines.
Nana Patekar's Patriotic Spirit
Nana Patekar served in the Indian Army for the time spam of two and half years. In an interview with Lallantop He said, ''No one is bigger hero than our army men. Our original heros are our Jawans.''
Nana Patekar Upcoming Film
Legendary Nana Patekar is all set to star in Housefull 5. He has joined the star-studded Housefull franchise, and fans are now excited as the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 6 June 2025. He was last seen in Vanvaas alongside Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur Randhawa.
(All Images: X/ Facebook)
