Meet This Veteran Bollywood Actor Who Served Indian Army In 1999 Kargil War, He Is Three-Time National Award Winner, His Name Is...

1 / 8

Nana Patekar on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ sharing the backstory of how he got permission she shared, he first reached out to the senior officers from the division to join the Indian Army was denied, and the actor was told that only the defence minister could approve it. "I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," Nana recalled. The actor continued, "Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, ‘When do you want to go?’.