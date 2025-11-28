Meet Tnusree Chakraborty: The Bengali Actor Who Briefly Joined BJP, Now Married To Atlanta-Based IT Professional Sujit Basu In Las Vegas
Who is Tnusree Chakraborty?
Bengali actress Tnusree (Tanushree) Chakraborty surprised fans with the unexpected announcement of her wedding. A popular name in the Bengali film industry, she began her career as a model before appearing in several commercials including a widely recognised Bangladeshi ad for Pran Powder Spice.
Tnusree Chakraborty's Career
Her acting breakthrough came with Uro Chithi in 2011. Over the years, she has featured in films like Bedroom (2012), Obhishopto Nighty (2014), Window Connections (2014), and Buno Haansh (2014), establishing herself as a versatile performer.
Who Did She Marry?
The actress tied the knot with Sujit Basu, an Atlanta-based technologist. The wedding, kept completely under wraps, took place in Las Vegas.
Tnusree Chakraborty and Sujit Basu’s Wedding
According to a Calcutta Times report, the ceremony was intimate and elegant. Tnusree wore a full-sleeved net lehenga, complemented by an emerald jewellery set and the traditional Bengali sankha-pola. Sujit Basu opted for a classic black tuxedo.
Despite the international setting, the couple included Bengali customs in the ceremony, even performing the sindur daan ritual.
How Old Is the Relationship?
Reports suggest that the relationship is fairly new, around five months old.
Tnusree’s Political Career
In 2021, Tnusree (Tanushree) briefly ventured into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She contested from the Shyampur seat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
A few months later, she stepped away from the party, stating that she wanted to refocus on her acting career and creative pursuits.
Who Is Sujit Basu?
Sujit Basu, Tnusree’s husband, is an IT professional and technologist based in Atlanta, USA. Though the two had known each other for many years, their relationship deepened only in recent months.
Tnusree revealed that the wedding was entirely his idea. He surprised her with a simple proposal, “Let’s get hitched”, turning their long-standing connection into a quiet, heartfelt celebration.
