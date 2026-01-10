Meet Top 10 Most Handsome Faces Of 2025: Not Hrithik Roshan Or Shah Rukh Khan, This Actor Takes The Crown - Guess Who?
Meet the Top 10 Most Handsome Faces of 2025 - beating Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, this unexpected actor takes the crown. Can you guess who?
Top 10 Most Handsome Faces Of 2025:
TC Candler recently unveiled their annual rankings for men and women. According to the TC Candler YouTube channel, "The list has been acknowledged / personally thanked by over 1000 celebs that have been included on the lists over the years. Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Handsome Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country specific. It is not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it." Here's a look at the Top 10 faces of 2025:
10 - Ni-Ki
NI-KI (Nishimura Riki), born December 9, 2005, is the Japanese maknae, main dancer, vocalist, and rapper of ENHYPEN, known for his standout skills on I-LAND. He ranks 10th on the list.
9 - Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount is an English actor and recording artist, known for Emily in Paris and UK hits like Waterloo Road. He ranks 9th on the list.
8 - Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is a globally renowned Australian actor, best known as Thor in the MCU, with notable roles in Rush, Extraction, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Furiosa. He ranks 8th on the list.
7 - Kim Taehyung
Kim Taehyung (V) of BTS is a globally renowned K-pop idol, celebrated for his striking looks, stage charisma, and artistic talent, consistently ranking on top “Most Handsome” lists like TC Candler and Nubia Magazine for multiple years. He hold 7th position this year.
6 - Halil İbrahim Ceyhan
Halil İbrahim Ceyhan is a Turkish model, actor, singer, and composer, best known for his role as Yaman Kırımlı in Emanet (Legacy). Starting as a model, he transitioned to acting and music, releasing singles like Kaybettim and Kendini Bana Bırak, earning global recognition for his talent and charm.
5 - Yu Menglong
Yu Menglong (Alan Yu), a popular Chinese actor known for dramas like Eternal Love, tragically passed away on September 11, 2025, at age 37, after falling from a residential building in Beijing. Authorities ruled it an accidental death due to alcohol intoxication. He holds 5th position on the list.
4 - Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill is a British actor known for playing Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. He balances superhero, fantasy, and action roles in films like Mission: Impossible, Fallout, Enola Holmes, Argylle, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and is also a passionate gamer.
3 - Ayden Sng
Rising Singaporean actor, musician, and host, known for All That Glitters and Perfect Match. A Duke graduate and multi-instrumentalist, recognised globally. Holds 3rd position.
2 - Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi is an acclaimed Australian actor known for The Kissing Booth and HBO’s Euphoria. He gained significant critical praise for his transformative roles in Priscilla and Saltburn, earning a BAFTA nomination and establishing himself as a serious dramatic actor. He holds the 2nd position on the list.
01. Zhang Zhehan
The actor who holds the top position on the list is Zhang Zhehan, a Chinese actor and singer celebrated for his breakthrough performances in dramas such as Word of Honour (2021). However, his career in mainland China was disrupted in 2021 after photos emerged of him visiting Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine and Nogi Shrine, triggering nationalistic backlash. As a result, he faced blacklisting, brand contract terminations, and social media account suspensions. Since then, Zhang has shifted his focus to music and independent projects, earning international awards and preparing for a return to acting, including his 2024 documentary August.
