Meet Top 10 Richest Actors In The World 2025: Only 1 Indian Star With Staggering Rs $876.5 Mn Net Worth In List, Beats Brad Pitt By Huge Margin, He Is...

This global actor impressed one and sundry with his movies such as Snake in the Eagle's Shadow, Drunken Master, The Young Master, The Fearless Hyena, Rush Hour, Kung Fu Panda and The Karate Kid franchise among many others. In addition to his film production and distribution company, JCE Movies Limited, Jackie Chan owns or co-owns a few production companies. Chan has also put his name to Jackie Chan Theater International, a cinema chain in China, co-run by Hong Kong company Sparkle Roll Group Ltd.

He also launched his own clothing line, which bears a Chinese dragon logo and the English word 'Jackie, or the initials 'JC'. He has several business ventures and does ample charitable works.