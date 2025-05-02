Meet Top 10 Richest Actors In The World 2025: Only 1 Indian Star With Staggering Rs $876.5 Mn Net Worth In List, Beats Brad Pitt By Huge Margin, He Is...
Top 10 Richest Actors in the World: The Indian actor has raced past many Hollywood biggies including George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt. Check out the complete list of top richest actors in the world 2025
Meet Top 10 Richest Actors In The World 2025
Esquire's latest list about the 'Top 10 Richest Actors in the World' is out! Interestingly, the only Indian star making it to the much-hyped list if none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The King of Bollywood has managed to grab the 4th spot on this global ranking, with his strong financial backing. He has raced past many Hollywood biggies including George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt. Check out the complete list of top richest actors in the world 2025:
Arnold Schwarzenegger – $1.49 Billion
It's Official! The OG Arnold Schwarzenegger is a the richest actor around. The billionaire hyphenate has invested in many real estate ventures according to Financial Express besides his acting career. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Schwarzenegger joined the billionaire ranks.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – $1.19 Billion
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, with an estimated net worth of $1.19 billion sits comfortably at the second spot. The once WWE star is now now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He has invested in Teremana Tequila, a brand now valued at $2 billion among other ventures.
Tom Cruise – $891 Million
Tom Cruise remains one of world's richest actors in 2025. His Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is hitting the screens in May this year. His super successful franchise Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, earned in billions at the global box office. He’s consistently ranked among the highest-paid actors in the industry. His properties are reportedly spread across both coasts of the United States and throughout North America.
Shah Rukh Khan – $876.5 Million
The King of romance gave two massive hits—Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, both these raked in over Rs 2,000 crore globally. His next film, King is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The filming will start in June 2025 this year. With strong buzz about Deepika Padukone joining in as the female lead - this looks like another banger! He owns a cricket team in multiple leagues, runs his own production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and has invested in various other business ventures.
George Clooney – $742.8 Million
George Clooney ranks at Number 5 with an estimated net worth of $742.8 million. Other than his acting projects, he has consistently brought in impressive paycheques for high-profile roles, it’s his ventures off-screen that have truly elevated his wealth. A major turning point came with Casamigos, the premium tequila brand he co-founded and later sold for nearly $1 billion. These days, Clooney has shifted more into producing, further expanding his fortune and solidifying his place among the industry’s top earners.
Robert De Niro – $735.35 Million
He is considered to be one of the greatest and most influential actors of his generation. He and partner Jane Rosenthal co-founded the film production company TriBeCa Productions in 1989, which also organizes the Tribeca Film Festival. De Niro owns Tribeca Grill. He is also the owner of the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca. De Niro co-owns Nobu restaurants and hotels with partners Meir Teper and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.
Brad Pitt – $594.23 Million
This Hollywood hottie is one of the most influential celebrities, to have appeared on Forbes' annual Celebrity 100 list from 2006 to 2008, and the Time 100 list in 2007. His films as a leading actor have grossed over $6.9 billion worldwide. His production company Plan B Entertainment bankrolled Oscar winners like 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight.
Jack Nicholson – $590 Million
John Joseph Nicholson is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of the 20th century. He received numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award. He has invested significantly in art and real estate. In fact, his profitable deal of profit sharing in Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989, got him massive earnings.
Tom Hanks – $571.94 Million
One of the most-loved and popular actors worldwide, Tom Hanks is ranked as the fourth-highest-grossing American film actor. The man known for movies like Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Catch Me If You Can and The Da Vinci Code among many other hits has a strong real-estate portfolio.
Jackie Chan – $557.09 Million
This global actor impressed one and sundry with his movies such as Snake in the Eagle's Shadow, Drunken Master, The Young Master, The Fearless Hyena, Rush Hour, Kung Fu Panda and The Karate Kid franchise among many others. In addition to his film production and distribution company, JCE Movies Limited, Jackie Chan owns or co-owns a few production companies. Chan has also put his name to Jackie Chan Theater International, a cinema chain in China, co-run by Hong Kong company Sparkle Roll Group Ltd.
He also launched his own clothing line, which bears a Chinese dragon logo and the English word 'Jackie, or the initials 'JC'. He has several business ventures and does ample charitable works.
Trending Photos