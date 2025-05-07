Advertisement
Meet Top 10 Richest YouTubers In The World Who Earn In Millions, Billions: SHOCKING! No Indian Makes It To 1-10 List
Meet Top 10 Richest YouTubers In The World Who Earn In Millions, Billions: SHOCKING! No Indian Makes It To 1-10 List

Updated:May 07, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
10 Richest YouTubers In The World

10 Richest YouTubers In The World

10 Richest YouTubers In The World: Today, let's take a look at the most loved and richest YouTubers globally. With everyone hooked, booked and cooked to YouTube videos almost 24*7, what makes these vloggers famous? It's their innovative content which is perhaps driving the generation crazy. Take a look at their estimated earnings and net worth, as reported by several media outlets: 

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

Net Worth: $1 billion

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is the highest-paid YouTuber globally. He is also the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube. He reportedly brings in a substantial amount, with estimates reaching $600-$700 million per year. He has 390 million subscribers on YouTube.

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star

Net Worth: $200 million

He is a famous is a beauty YouTuber earning massive income from brand deals and cosmetic lines, including his own Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Has 15.8M subscribers with over 2.5 billion views. 

Logan Paul

Logan Paul

Net Worth: $150 million

Logan Paul's estimated net worth is around $150 million as of 2024, according to Brand Vision.com. He is a prominent YouTuber, boxer, actor, and social media influencer. His primary source of income comes from his YouTube channel, "Logan Paul Vlogs," which has over 23 million subscribers and has generated almost 6 billion views.

Like Nastya (Anastasia Radzinski)Like Nastya (Anastasia Radzinski)

Like Nastya (Anastasia Radzinski)

Net Worth: $100 million

Nastya Radzinskaya immigrated from Russia and makes family-friendly content on the platform. Her income is generated from YouTube ad revenue, sponsored content, and licensed merchandise. reportedly.

Ryan Kaji (Ryan’s World)

Ryan Kaji (Ryan’s World)

Net Worth: $100 million

Now a teenager, Ryan has transitioned his channel into a global brand empire. His family's business acumen ensures his brand stays lucrative. He began unboxing toys on YouTube at just three years old.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul

Net Worth: $100 million

His net worth rose to about $100 million by 2024. Jake Paul has ownership stakes in various businesses, including Professional Fighters League and Betr, according to Sports Illustrated. He owns a luxury property in Puerto Rico, estimated to be worth around $20 million. 

Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect

Net Worth: $50 million (Combined)

According to Tasty Edits, Dude Perfect's estimated net worth in 2025 is between $60 million and $80 million. Their primary source of income is their YouTube channel, which boasts over 60 million subscribers and 17 billion views. 

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins

Net Worth: $50 million

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million as of early 2025. He has amassed this wealth through streaming on Twitch, sponsorships, and YouTube as per South China Morning Post report.

PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg)

PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg)

Net Worth: $45 million

PewDiePie is a Swedish video game commentator, streamer, and internet celebrity who has a net worth of $45 million. 

Markiplier (Mark Fischbach)

Markiplier (Mark Fischbach)

Net Worth: $45 million

Mark Edward Fischbach, known as Markiplier, built a massive following with his energetic video game commentary—especially his hilarious reactions to horror games. Markiplier's net worth is estimated to be around $45 million in 2025, reportedly. He has as 37.5 million subscribers on his main channel. 

