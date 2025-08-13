Advertisement
Meet Top 10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time As Per IMDb User-Ratings: This Rs 700 Cr Budget Film Is At No 9...

Top 10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time: From Desh Drohi to Himmatwala - the list has some surprising names.

 

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time

10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time

Top WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time: Are you a movie buff? Well, let's scroll down the compilation of '10 worst films of all time' according to IMDb's user-ratings. From Desh Drohi to Himmatwala - the list has some surprising names.

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn

Ratings: 1.4

Desh Drohi

Desh Drohi

Director: Jagdish A Sharma

Cast: Kamal Rashid Khan, Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt

Ratings: 1.7

Humshakals

Humshakals

Director: Sajid Khan

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor

Ratings: 1.7

Himmatwala

Himmatwala

Director: Sajid Khan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Manjrekar

Ratings: 1.8

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat

Director: Ashok Gaekwad

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Shadaab Khan and Gulshan Grover Ratings: 3.6

Karzzzz

Karzzzz

Director: Satish Kaushik

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Urmila Matondkar and Shweta Kumar

Ratings: 2.3

Race 3

Race 3

Director: Remo D'Souza

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol

Ratings: 1.9

The Legend of Drona

The Legend of Drona

Director: Goldie Behl

Cast: Jayshree Arora, Veer Arya and Abhishek Bachchan

Ratings: 2

Adipurush

Adipurush

Director: Om Raut

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan

Ratings: 2.6

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

Director: Rajkumar Kohli

Çast: Sunny Deol, Arman Kohli and Manisha Koirala

Ratings: 2.8

