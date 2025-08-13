Meet Top 10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time As Per IMDb User-Ratings: This Rs 700 Cr Budget Film Is At No 9...
Top 10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time: From Desh Drohi to Himmatwala - the list has some surprising names.
10 WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time
Top WORST Bollywood Movies Of All Time: Are you a movie buff? Well, let's scroll down the compilation of '10 worst films of all time' according to IMDb's user-ratings. From Desh Drohi to Himmatwala - the list has some surprising names.
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag
Director: Ram Gopal Varma
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn
Ratings: 1.4
Desh Drohi
Director: Jagdish A Sharma
Cast: Kamal Rashid Khan, Gracy Singh, Hrishitaa Bhatt
Ratings: 1.7
Humshakals
Director: Sajid Khan
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor
Ratings: 1.7
Himmatwala
Director: Sajid Khan
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Manjrekar
Ratings: 1.8
Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat
Director: Ashok Gaekwad
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Shadaab Khan and Gulshan Grover Ratings: 3.6
Karzzzz
Director: Satish Kaushik
Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Urmila Matondkar and Shweta Kumar
Ratings: 2.3
Race 3
Director: Remo D'Souza
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol
Ratings: 1.9
The Legend of Drona
Director: Goldie Behl
Cast: Jayshree Arora, Veer Arya and Abhishek Bachchan
Ratings: 2
Adipurush
Director: Om Raut
Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan
Ratings: 2.6
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
Director: Rajkumar Kohli
Çast: Sunny Deol, Arman Kohli and Manisha Koirala
Ratings: 2.8
Trending Photos