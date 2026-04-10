Meet top 7 Bollywood stars who are vegan: A superstar Khan, dashing Kapoor & stunning Sharma quit non-vegetarian food, eat plant-based diet - In photos
Meet top 7 Bollywood stars who are vegan: From a superstar Khan, dashing Kapoor to a famous actress: Can you guess all names?
Meet Indian stars who are vegan
Meet Indian stars who are vegan: In this 'meet series', let's try to find out famous Indian celebrities who have quit eating non-vegetarian food over the years and are now vegetarians and some even endorse 'veganism' - promoting sustainable, plant-based eating. From a superstar Khan, dashing Kapoor to a famous actress: Can you guess all names?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Virat Kohli
Star Indian cricketer adopted a plant-based diet around 2018-2021 to combat health issues like high uric acid and improved his fitness. In a conversation with Jatin Sapru, Virat revealed he pays attention to how the food is prepared. He clarified that he is not fully vegan but enjoys eating leafy greens and super-salad the most.
Anushka Sharma
Bollywood's stunning actress and Virat Kohli's better-half follows vegan diet for nearly a decade. She reportedly turned vegetarian around 2015 for her animal love and gradually transitioned towards a plant-based/vegan diet for health and ethical reasons.
Aamir Khan
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan ditched his non-vegetarian food habits in 2015 after his then-wife Kiran Rao showed him a video about diseases linked to animal-based foods, suggest several media reports. In an interview with The New Indian, Khan opened up on his vegan journey and it was difficult for him.
"I like veg a lot. I prefer veg, " Aamir said. However, he clarified that once in his life, there was a phase when he decided to go fully vegan. "For about six months, I was totally vegan,” he recalled. The change happened around the time he was working on Dangal. “But I love curd. And when you are vegan, you can’t have milk or curd,” he explained.
So, because he loves curd, this vegan journey ended. “I could not resist. I broke. Curd is important for me,” he admitted. But he maintained his preference for vegetarian food over non-vegetarian diet. Aamir said, “I take non-veg. But I prefer veg.”
Kangana Ranaut
Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut adopted vegetarian diet around 2013-2014. She told TOI in an interview, "Spiritually, being a non-vegetarian was blocking me. It was hard to leave and I won’t say that I don’t crave it, but you can do it with your will power. Eating just vegetables and food without blood or flesh, is so nice. My skin, face and how I feel as a person has changed. And I feel it’s a small price to pay for so many things."
From vegetarianism to turning dietary vegan a few years ago, she believes dairy products were just not agreeing with her system.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor was named India's Person of the Year in 2018 from PETA. She turned Vegan in 2016, and in her old HT City interview, quipped, "I've been vegetarian for many years, but I became vegan this year. I believe in making compassionate choices. So much so, I am having soya milk coffee now, I don't even have dairy."
She had announced she was giving up dairy and switching to veganism, often sharing her favorite vegan recipes on social media.
Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor adopted vegetarianism over a decade ago after reading Life Is Fair by Brian Hines, a book gifted by his father, Pankaj Kapoor. "I have been a vegetarian, so my meals naturally stay balanced - plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses," the Kabir Singh actor told The Indian Express.
Shahid Kapoor avoids eating late at night, heavy foods, and unhealthy meals. "It really affects my energy," he added.
Ayesha Takia-Azmi
Bollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur Ayesha Takia-Azmi is following vegan diet for over eight years. She switched to the diet to combat animal cruelty and for better health.
Infact, Ayesha Takia-Azmi and her husband, restaurateur Farhan Azmi, came up with the idea of a vegan restaurant project called 'Plant, offering wholesome, plant-based dining, moving beyond just salads.
Richa Chadha
In an interview with Vegan First, Richa revealed why she turned to a plant-based diet. The actress said, "I've always been vegetarian and I was slowly getting sick of dairy because I realised the dairy industry functions very differently from when our parents were consuming dairy and poultry products – in terms of mass production and numbers – so I decided to give that up altogether. So the transition from being vegetarian to vegan was not very difficult for me."
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