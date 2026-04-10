Meet top 7 Bollywood stars who are vegan: A superstar Khan, dashing Kapoor & stunning Sharma quit non-vegetarian food, eat plant-based diet - In photos

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Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan ditched his non-vegetarian food habits in 2015 after his then-wife Kiran Rao showed him a video about diseases linked to animal-based foods, suggest several media reports. In an interview with The New Indian, Khan opened up on his vegan journey and it was difficult for him.

"I like veg a lot. I prefer veg, " Aamir said. However, he clarified that once in his life, there was a phase when he decided to go fully vegan. "For about six months, I was totally vegan,” he recalled. The change happened around the time he was working on Dangal. “But I love curd. And when you are vegan, you can’t have milk or curd,” he explained.

So, because he loves curd, this vegan journey ended. “I could not resist. I broke. Curd is important for me,” he admitted. But he maintained his preference for vegetarian food over non-vegetarian diet. Aamir said, “I take non-veg. But I prefer veg.”