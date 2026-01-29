Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet top 7 most followed Indian actors & actresses on Instagram 2026: THIS Stree Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif in popularity!
Meet top 7 most followed Indian actors & actresses on Instagram 2026: THIS Stree Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif in popularity!

Meet top 7 most followed Indian actors on Instagram 2026: Let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian actors and actresses on the popular platform.

 

Updated:Jan 29, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Most followed Indian actors on Instagram 2026

Most followed Indian actors on Instagram 2026

Most followed Indian actors on Instagram 2026: Today, in this feature let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian actors and actresses on the popular platform. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie still/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree actress has 94.9 million followers on IG. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon has 94.1 million followers on IG.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

The stunner of an actress has 86.9 million followers on IG.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

The new mommy has 80.3 million followers so far.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

One of the A-listers in Bollywood and highest paid actress has 80.5 followers.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss host and Indian superstar has 72.5 million followers on IG.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar has 66.5 million followers on IG.

