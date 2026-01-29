Meet top 7 most followed Indian actors & actresses on Instagram 2026: THIS Stree Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif in popularity!
Meet top 7 most followed Indian actors on Instagram 2026: Let's take a look at who are the most followed Indian actors and actresses on the popular platform.
Most followed Indian actors on Instagram 2026
Shraddha Kapoor
The Stree actress has 94.9 million followers on IG.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The global icon has 94.1 million followers on IG.
Alia Bhatt
The stunner of an actress has 86.9 million followers on IG.
Katrina Kaif
The new mommy has 80.3 million followers so far.
Deepika Padukone
One of the A-listers in Bollywood and highest paid actress has 80.5 followers.
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss host and Indian superstar has 72.5 million followers on IG.
Akshay Kumar
Khiladi Kumar has 66.5 million followers on IG.
