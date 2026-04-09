Meet top 7 richest chefs in India: Rank number 1 has Rs 11,650,000,000 net worth, another one co-starred Kareena Kapoor in a crime thriller - In photos

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Ranveer Singh Brar is known as the host of several television food shows, and as a judge in MasterChef India. Chef Ranveer brar launched his first book titled "Come Into My Kitchen" in summer 2016. His OTT debut came with web-series Modern Love: Mumbai in 2022, followed by a role in Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta in 2024. He will next be seen in Maa Ka Sum web-series, co-starring Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja and Angira Dhar. His estimated net worth is around Rs 41 crore, reportedly.