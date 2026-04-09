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NewsPhotosMeet top 7 richest chefs in India: Rank number 1 has Rs 11,650,000,000 net worth, another one co-starred Kareena Kapoor in a crime thriller - In photos
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Meet top 7 richest chefs in India: Rank number 1 has Rs 11,650,000,000 net worth, another one co-starred Kareena Kapoor in a crime thriller - In photos

Meet top 7 richest chefs in India: Can you guess, who tops the list and is the 'richest Indian chef'. Take a look here:

 

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Meet top 7 richest chefs in India

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Meet top 7 richest chefs in India

Meet top 7 richest chefs in India: Today, in this feature let's take a look at the list of richest Indian chefs and their estimated net worth. It is based on several media reports. Can you guess, who tops the list and is the 'richest Indian chef'. Take a look here: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Sanjeev Kapoor

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Sanjeev Kapoor

Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor began his career in the hospitality industry in 1984. He became the youngest Executive Chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai in the year 1992. He was honoured with Padma Shri award in 2017. He is known for Khana Khazana show on television in the 90s. With over 150+ cookbooks, restaurants, and kitchen products, he enjoys a massive Rs 1165 crore net worth, according to media reports. 

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Vikas Khanna

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Vikas Khanna

Michelin-starred celebrity chef based in New York, is an author, and filmmaker as well. He has been one of the judges on MasterChef India since the show started. According to News18, his net worth is estimated around Rs 127 crore.

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Kunal Kapur

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Kunal Kapur

Kunal Kapur is one of the most popular Indian celebrity chefs and restaurateur. He has also hosted and judged MasterChef India. According to News18 report, his net worth is estimated around Rs 43.57 crore.

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Ranveer Brar

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Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Singh Brar is known as the host of several television food shows, and as a judge in MasterChef India. Chef Ranveer brar launched his first book titled "Come Into My Kitchen" in summer 2016. His OTT debut came with web-series Modern Love: Mumbai in 2022, followed by a role in Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta in 2024. He will next be seen in Maa Ka Sum web-series, co-starring Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja and Angira Dhar. His estimated net worth is around Rs 41 crore, reportedly.

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Garima Arora

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Garima Arora

Garima Arora is an Indian master chef, judge hotelier, restaurateur and business woman. She got her first Michelin star in 2018 for her restaurant Gaa, in Bangkok, becoming the first Indian woman to do so. According to News18, her net worth is around Rs 40 crore. 

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Harpal Singh Sokhi

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Harpal Singh Sokhi

Harpal Singh Sokhi is one of the popular Indian celebrity chefs and restaurateur. He has worked at several luxury hotel chains in India. He is best known for using the catchphrase 'Namak Shamak'. Popular for Turban Tadka and Laughter Chef - his estimated net worth is around Rs 35 crore.

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Atul Kochhar

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Atul Kochhar

British-based celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality and writer has an estimated net worth of around Rs 33.4 crore, as per News18 report. He was the first ever Indian chef to receive a Michelin star, awarded in London in 2001 whilst at Tamarind.  He also opened his own restaurant called Benares, which won him a second Michelin star in 2007.

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