Meet top 8 Bollywood actresses who SCARED the hell out of fans in superhit Horror films: Bhoot, Raaz to Chhorii, check watchlist!

Meet top 8 Bollywood actresses who starred in Horror films: From Vidya Balan, Tabu to Nushrratt Bharuccha - take a look at these leading ladies.

Updated:Feb 18, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Bollywood actresses in horror films

Bollywood actresses in horror films

Bollywood actresses in horror films: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at top 8 Bollywood actresses who featured in mainstream Hindi horror and thriller movies. Not only did they break the clutter with their path-breaking performances but also scared the hell out of audiences with their presence on-screen. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree Franchise

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree Franchise

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree Franchise

Stree: Mard Ko Dard Hoga is a 2018 horror comedy film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik. Loosely based on the urban legend Naale Baa meaning 'come tomorrow', it stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The actress was also seen in Stree 2. 

Tamannaah Bhatia - Ragini MMS 3

Tamannaah Bhatia - Ragini MMS 3

Tamannaah Bhatia - Ragini MMS 3

Tamannaah Bhatia recently has joined Ragini 3, a gripping third installment of the franchise marks an exciting new chapter. Ragini MMS is horror film franchise by Balaji Telefilms, with two films of this series were released in 2011 and 2014 respectively. 

Vidya Balan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Vidya Balan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan from a screenplay by Neeraj Vora. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam-language film Manichitrathazhu written by Madhu Muttam and directed by Fazil. Vidya Balan played the iconic Manjulika in the movie with the cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, and Vikram Gokhale.

Urmila Matondkar - Bhoot

Urmila Matondkar - Bhoot

Urmila Matondkar - Bhoot

Bhoot is a supernatural horror film directed by Ram Gopal Varma and stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan (in a cameo) and Tanuja. It is the second horror film made by Ram Gopal Verma after Raat.

Tabu - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji released. It is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Tabu played a double role Anjulika Chatterjee and Manjulika Chatterjee. The cast included Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav among others.

Nushrratt Bharuccha - Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha - Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha - Chhorii

Chhorii is a 2021 horror film directed by Vishal Furia. A remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi (2017), the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. 

Katrina Kaif - Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif - Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif - Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a 2022 supernatural comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. Katrina Kaif played Ragini Maheshwari in the movie.

Bipasha Basu - Raaz

Bipasha Basu - Raaz

Bipasha Basu - Raaz

Raaz: Do You Want to Know A Secret…? is a 2002 supernatural horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film stars Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in lead roles, with Malini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. 

