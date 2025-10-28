Meet Top Actors Who Got Slapped In Public Over Shocking Reasons: One Is A Superstar With An Estimated Net Worth Of Rs 2900 Cr - In Pics

4 / 8

The actress-turned-politician was flying for Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when the alleged incident occurred. It has was reported in 2024 that Kangana, who was travelling for Delhi by flight UK707 was allegedly slapped by the CISF official. After the security check at the Chandigarh airport, while the actress was heading for boarding the flight, the CISF official slapped her. It has been learnt that soon after the incident, Mayank Madhur, who was also travelling with Kangana tried to slap Kaur.

ANI reported that the CISF constable (who allegedly slapped Kangana) said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed. She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.